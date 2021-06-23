NEWS IN BRIEF

Nabholz grandson set to take helm as CEO

Jake Nabholz will be the next chief executive officer of Nabholz Construction Co., founded 70 years ago by his grandfather, the company said in a news release Tuesday.

Nabholz is a regional president for the company.

Greg Williams, the company’s CEO since 2014, will remain chairman of the Nabholz board when the changes take effect Jan. 1.

Nabholz has been with the company for 23 years, starting as a summer laborer and continuing after his graduation from the University of Louisiana Monroe with a degree in construction management. He is the grandson of company founder Bob Nabholz and the son of Executive Vice President David Nabholz.

The Nabholz board also elected Brad Hegeman as vice chairman and chief strategy officer.

The geographic area Jake Nabholz previously oversaw will be split into two regions. Andrew Ad-long will be the regional president of the company’s construction operations in central and northeast Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. Michael Feamster will be the regional president of construction operations in Oklahoma.

Founded in 1949, Nabholz is a multiservice contractor providing construction, industrial, excavation, specialty, environmental, and railroad services with operations in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Connecticut.

Frontier Vegas flight to take off from NW

Northwest Arkansas National Airport will host a new nonstop route to Las Vegas this summer provided by Frontier Airlines.

The flights will be offered twice weekly starting Aug. 13, the airport said Tuesday. Introductory fares start as low as $39.

The addition is made as major airlines struggle to keep up with an increase in travelers.

Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airlines, said in a written statement that the carrier has seen great success from its direct flight from the airport to Denver that was added in 2019.

“We’re excited to add a second nonstop destination from the airport,” he said.

Airport spokesman Alex English said direct flights to Las Vegas are very popular for people traveling for meetings, conventions or leisure. Allegiant offers a seasonal direct flight from Northwest Arkansas to Las Vegas.

4.52 rise sends index to close of 612.10

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday Friday at 612.10, up 4.52.

“The S&P 500 ended Tuesday just short of a new closing record, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed to an all-time high,” said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.