No compromises struck at infrastructure meeting

WASHINGTON -- Top White House aides wrapped up a meeting with a group of senators Tuesday without producing an infrastructure compromise, as differences on how to pay for a proposed $579 billion in new spending for roads, bridges and other projects continue to bedevil the talks.

Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council; Steve Ricchetti, counselor to President Joe Biden; and Louisa Terrell, the White House legislative affairs director, were at the Capitol for discussions with the 10-member Senate group led by Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.

"While progress was made, more work remains to be done," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement calling the session "productive."

"We expect our team to meet again with the bipartisan group later today or tomorrow, as schedules permit," Psaki said.

Biden wants to increase taxes for corporations and those households making more than $400,000 a year. Republicans have ruled that out, putting forward alternatives that Democrats find unacceptable. Both sides have said the infrastructure spending should be paid for and not add to the national debt.

The emissaries add urgency to the talks, which have been stuck, in part, on White House opposition to indexing the gasoline tax to inflation. A person familiar with the White House's plans said Tuesday's negotiations, should they go well, could spur an invitation from Biden to meet at the White House.

Portman told reporters that there is still work to do and both sides would try to continue talks today, a day before the Senate leaves Washington until mid-July. Senators said that they were working to schedule the next meeting around today's funeral for former Sen. John Warner of Virginia.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., plan to confer today with White House officials on next steps for Biden's infrastructure plan, according to aides granted anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., a member of a wider bipartisan group of 21 senators supporting the effort, said Biden has an opportunity to help nudge the nascent agreement forward.

"He needs to lean into this package, this bipartisan framework that we've got," Young said Tuesday on MSNBC. "He needs to bless it, and he needs to encourage fellow Democrats to support it. So, if he does that, I believe it's going to pass in both the House and Senate, the American people will have their infrastructure without an increase in taxes."

One of the sticking points continues to be coming up with a way to pay for their $579 billion plan. Two of the negotiators, Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, said the idea of indexing the motor fuels tax to inflation is all but dead.

The administration has been pushing Biden's plan to bolster funding for Internal Revenue Service enforcement to collect from tax cheats. The group has proposed limited new revenue from bolstering IRS enforcement, but far short of the amount the White House estimates could be recouped in unpaid taxes.

Portman said they also are looking at raising revenue from airwaves sales and fees from major polluters by reinstating superfund taxes.

There are disagreements about how much stricter tax collections would bring in. The U.S. Treasury Department estimated that wealthy taxpayers as a group are hiding billions of dollars of income. The administration estimates that giving the IRS $80 billion more in funding would raise $700 billion in additional revenue over a decade. But not all experts agree with that estimate and Republicans are balking at giving the agency $80 billion over 10 years.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that giving the IRS $40 billion -- as the bipartisan Senate group has proposed -- would yield $103 billion in revenue for a net $63 billion.

"There's lots of conversation on the tax gap issue," said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., a member of the bipartisan group. Tester said he thought a deal could come together among the group by Tuesday afternoon.

One other idea under consideration is reallocating money already approved as part of covid-19 relief measures. Portman said Sunday that they're looking at repurposing more than $100 billion from covid-19 relief to help pay for infrastructure.

Biden on Monday met separately at the White House with two Democratic moderates, Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, on infrastructure, according to a White House official.

Democrats are separately laying the groundwork for moving the rest of Biden's $4 trillion agenda through a fast-track budget process known as reconciliation. A bill using reconciliation could pass with a simple majority vote, avoiding a Republican filibuster that would take 60 votes to break.

Information for this article was contributed by Erik Wasson, Laura Litvan, Steven T. Dennis, Laura Davison and Jenny Leonard of Bloomberg News (TNS); and by Kevin Freking, Lisa Mascaro, Josh Boak and Matthew Daly of The Associated Press.