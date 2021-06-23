Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Eric Soltero-Luna, 22, of 1682 Dawn Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia. Soltero-Luna was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• James Ford, 29, of 2515 Aspen Lane in Siloam Springs was arrested Monday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Ford was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• William Butler, 50, of Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with burglary. Butler was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• David Strider, 42, of 5644 Ray Payne Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with theft of property. Strider was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Aaron Newport, 49, of 10016 N. Jackson Highway in Lincoln was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Newport was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.