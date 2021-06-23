Of 2 victims found shot in NLR, 1 dies

North Little Rock detectives are investigating a man's death Monday night.

Officers responded at 11:44 p.m. to 16th Street and North Poplar Street, where the man was inside a wrecked vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Marcus Cole, 50, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the department's release said.

First responders also found a second victim, 18, at 18th Street and North Poplar Street suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The person was taken to a hospital.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call detective Michael Gibbons at (501) 771-7149 or the department tip line at (501) 680-8439.