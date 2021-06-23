Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Creighton put on probation

The NCAA put the Creighton men's basketball program on two years' probation and docked scholarships each of the next two seasons on Tuesday after alleging that a former assistant coach accepted cash from a management agency. The committee on infractions said Preston Murphy did not take any other action after the meeting in a Las Vegas hotel. But the meeting itself violated NCAA rules because the receipt of money formalized a business relationship in which the management company could attempt to use the coach to gain access to Creighton players. The penalties are the latest in a wide-ranging FBI probe into college basketball corruption that has ensnared numerous coaches and several high-profile schools, including Kansas and North Carolina State. Murphy, who was never charged with a crime, was given a two-year show-cause penalty by the NCAA, but most of the penalties were aimed at the Bluejays program for its failure to properly investigate the case.

BASEBALL

Votto suspended one game

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto served a one-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Tuesday, three days after he was ejected for arguing with an umpire. Votto and Reds Manager David Bell were tossed in the first inning on Saturday at San Diego after a heated spat with home plate umpire Ryan Additon after Votto was called out on a checked swing. Padres catcher Webster Rivas appealed after Votto offered at a high, outside pitch, and third base umpire Chris Guccione confirmed that Votto went around. Bell and coaches Delino DeShields and Freddie Benavides had to keep Votto away from Additon, who then ejected the player and the manager.

Blue Jay fined, suspended

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball senior vice president Michael Hill, who concluded the right-hander intentionally threw at Maikel Franco last weekend. Manoah appealed the discipline and the suspension will be delayed until after the appeals process. Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo was suspended for one game for Manaoh's actions and served it by missing Tuesday night's game at the Miami Marlins.

Civale out with injury

Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale appears headed to the injured list because of soreness in the middle finger on his pitching hand, another major hit for a banged-up staff. The major-league leader with 10 wins, Civale left in the fifth inning of Monday night's victory over the Chicago Cubs. The pitcher is scheduled to be examined by hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham today. "My guess is we will need to make a roster move," Manager Terry Francona said Tuesday. "Because of tomorrow's day off, we can let him get looked at first. But I think we're prepared that he's going to miss some time." Civale had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard with two outs when he was visited by Francona and a trainer. The trainer examined Civale's right hand before the pitcher was removed.

HOCKEY

Canadiens take 3-2 lead

Carey Price made 26 saves to lead Montreal to 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night, putting the Canadiens one win away from the Stanley Cup Final. The Canadiens lead Vegas 3-2 in the their best-of-seven series, with Game 6 scheduled for Bell Centre in Montreal on Thursday. Montreal's 11th playoff victory is the franchise's most in one postseason since the Canadiens won the Cup in 1993, also the last time a Canadian-based team won the title. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Eric Staal, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens, who have made an NHL-record 34 Stanley Cup Final appearances. Max Pacioretty scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury, the league's active leader in playoff wins (90) and games played (162), made 22 stops in front of an announced crowd of 17,969 that were left stunned with the Golden Knights now on the brink of elimination.

SOCCER

Sterling leads England

Raheem Sterling scored his second goal at Euro 2020 on Tuesday to secure a 1-0 victory for England over the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. Both teams had already qualified for the round of 16. The header at the far-post from Jack Grealish's cross in the 12th minute moved England onto a path where its only game away from Wembley will be a potential quarterfinal match in Rome. ... Croatia captain Luka Modric'sgoal in the 62nd minute helped Croatia beat Scotland 3-1 and give the team a spot in the round of 16. Croatia's other goals came from winger Nikola Vlasic's low shot from close range in the 17th minute and Ivan Perisic's flicked header in the 77th. Callum McGregor scored Scotland's only goal.

TENNIS

Yastremska's ban lifted

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska's provisional doping suspension was lifted after an independent tribunal ruled that she was not at fault for her violation, the International Tennis Federation said Tuesday. The 21-year-old Yastremska, ranked 37th, had been suspended in January for failing an out-of-competition doping test. She tested positive for mesterolone, a prohibited substance that can be used to boost testosterone. Yastremska will not serve any period of ineligibility for the violation. She has denied using performance enhancers or prohibited substances. "For the avoidance of doubt, Ms. Yastremska is eligible to resume competition immediately," the ITF said. In February, the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected her request to set aside the suspension.