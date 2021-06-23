100 years ago

June 23, 1921

• The Board of Public Affairs and Finance Committee of the City Council, in a conference yesterday with R. G. Helbron, bond broker, representing P. W. Chapman & Co. of Chicago, regarding the renewal of $750,000 of city warrants that mature in July, were unanimous in their determination not to pay more than seven per cent interest for their renewal. Another meeting of the board and committee will be held at 10 o'clock Saturday morning, at which Mr. Helbron will deliver the answer of Chapman & Co. to the proposition. At a recent meeting of the board and committee the bankers' offer of 9 1-4 per cent for the renewal was declined.

50 years ago

June 23, 1971

• Delegations from three parts of the state called on Governor Bumpers Tuesday to gain his support for the location of state vocational-technical schools in their areas. Campaigning for vocational-technical school sites became stronger on the eve of a meeting between Mr. Bumpers and the state Board of Education on the location of new schools that are to be funded by an $825,000 appropriation by the 1971 General Assembly. The meeting is to be held at 10 a.m. today at the Capitol. State Representative B. D. (Doug) Brandon of Little Rock and others from Pulaski County met the governor to emphasize the need for building a school in Pulaski County.

25 years ago

June 23, 1996

• Until lately, the Arkansas Crime Information Center wanted you to keep your hands and eyes off its computer information. For the most part, the agency still does. But Internet users are welcome to browse its new World Wide Web site. The Crime Information Center is one of two state agencies jumping into cyberspace with new sites on the Web. The Arkansas Student Loan Authority plans to bring its Web site on-line in July with information to aid students and parents who need help paying for college.

10 years ago

June 23, 2011

ROGERS -- Rogers students will have to pull up their pants before they go back to school next year, but they can keep their cheerleading uniforms and swimsuits. The Rogers School Board approved a set of policies Tuesday that prohibit students at school or school activities from wearing "clothing that exposes underwear, buttocks or the breast of a female." The board decided at the last minute to include exemptions for uniforms and costumes that were part of school activities. The language was taken from Act 835 of 2011, a state law that requires schools to prohibit such clothing and includes the exemptions.