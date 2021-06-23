Prairie Grove man arraigned in shooting of a police officer

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Prairie Grove man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County Circuit Court in connection with shooting a police officer who lost part of a leg as a result.

Nikolas Mack Colbert, 42, of 313 W. Thurman St. in Prairie Grove, is charged with attempted capital murder and first-degree battery of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty. Colbert was given an Aug. 31 court date before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay. He is being held on a $1 million bond at the Washington County Jail.

Colbert is accused of shooting Tyler Franks, an officer with the Prairie Grove Police Department, on May 4. Franks, who was shot three times while responding to a disturbance, had part of his left leg amputated on May 7.

Franks was shot after he and officer Andrew Gibson and two Farmington police officers responded to a 911 call from a residence on West Thurman Street. Franks, 29, was shot in the upper portion of both legs. Franks suffered irreparable damage to his vascular system, according to a news release from police Capt. Jeff O'Brien.

Franks and Gibson arrived at the home and made contact with the Colbert's wife, who told them Colbert was in the bedroom and refused to come out. She let the officers inside, and Franks attempted to get Colbert to come out of the bedroom, according to O'Brien.

Franks had armed himself with a JPX pepper gun as a no-lethal means to end the situation, according to Matt Durrett, prosecuting attorney.

When Colbert refused to come out, Franks entered the bedroom. Colbert immediately fire three shots at Franks from a saw-off shotgun and a .45 caliber handgun, according to police.

Gibson immediately drew his service weapon and fired five times, hitting Colbert four times. Gibson then was able to get Franks out of the house.

Other officers arrested Colbert, who was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Colbert was in the hospital about 10 days before he was released and booked into Washington County Detention Center.