Priorities, priorities

The Associated Press put out a story originating in Texas--Plano, to be precise--about a group of people the reporter had found who just didn't care all that much about the proposed "election overhauls" in state capitals and Washington, D.C.

The story appeared anecdotal, but the wire editors picked it for Sunday's edition of this paper. The headline was "Election overhaul not priority for many voters"

Is it? Or is it not?

On to Gallup! We suppose the people at Gallup are the most famous pollsters out there. Like all pollsters, they sometimes swing and miss. But their researchers have this easy-to-read Recent Trend section of the website, and it's simple: The pollsters ask a selected number of people a basic question. That is, "What do you think is the most important problem facing the country today?" And they update the answers/percentages to this very open-ended question every month.

Last month (the latest we could find), about one-fifth of respondents said that economic problems were the most important. For example, the "economy in general" was mentioned by 7 percent, "unemployment" was mentioned by 5 percent, "the federal debt/deficit" was mentioned by only 3 percent (!).

Most people volunteered to researchers that non-economic problems were the nation's most serious. Such as poor leadership in government (16 percent), the coronavirus (15), immigration (12), race relations/racism (11)... .

Lack of respect was mentioned.

The environment and climate change, too.

Health care.

Poverty.

Crime.

Welfare.

The media.

Education.

Below all that, getting 1 percent of the pie, was "elections/election reform." Which was about the same amount of people who answered "Advancement of computers" was the most important problem facing the nation today.

To be fair, we're not in an election month right now. And back during the latter part of last year into January, the numbers for those saying election reform was the most important problem bounced between 4 and 5 percent. But now, not so much. If this is an anecdotal story, it gets more anecdotes all the time.

Yet much of the energy in Washington these days is used complaining either about elections or the various state legislatures' election reforms. And whether the reforms need reforms. And whether those reforms should be reformed before they're officially reforming things.

Americans must be wondering: Why are our politicians' priorities so out of whack?