Sales-tax take sets record in White Hall

Despite a few readjustments with the reopening of the state after the covid-19 shutdown, White Hall reported a record-breaking sales-tax collection of $115,514 in April.

That's up by $40,288 from the $75,225 the city collected for the same month in 2020.

Of the 8.75% sales tax collected, the city's portion is 1 percentage point. Jefferson County and the state divvy up the rest.

White Hall Mayor Noel Foster isn't sure the higher collection is a one-off or part of a trend.

February 2021 was up only $837 over February 2020, but March 2021 collections were up more than $10,400 from those in March 2020.

May's sales tax numbers will not be available until late June. Foster attributes the large sales-tax collection to a combination of events.

"We were cooped up for so long, and people want to get out," Foster said.

That means they're spending money. For example, the Crenshaw Water Park in White Hall that opened over Memorial Day weekend is doing extremely well, he said.

But collections also grew because of the city's portion of the online sales tax that's now collected nationally and distributed through the state to local municipalities.

Finally, Foster said he believes the money the federal government is putting into the economy is helping.

At this time, Foster said, "The White Hall economy is strong and good."

Joe Spadoni, White Hall Chamber of Commerce president, was cautiously optimistic last fall about the local economy's growth but has now upgraded that to "confident."

The city's portion of the restaurant and hotel tax for April was $70,508. That number wasn't higher than usual, the city reported.

THE NEW NORMAL

White Hall didn't experience a sharp economic dip like many other towns during the early days of the covid-19 pandemic.

The city of about 5,500 approved plans for two additional subdivisions, two new banks, the construction of a shopping center from the ground up, and two new restaurants.

Joey Coleman, White Hall Fresh Market owner, opened just weeks before Arkansas' shutdown in March 2020. The shop offers hand-cut steaks, fresh Gulf Coast seafood and other meats.

"The pandemic was good for us" because people were eating at home, Coleman explained.

Now the operation is moving along smoothly.

"We're doing just fine," he said.

Just as the start of the pandemic forced a new normal on American life, the reopening also comes with challenges such as slowdowns and rising costs.

"We're trying to survive the price hikes, getting used to another new normal," Coleman said.

EMPLOYEE SHORTAGE

People drive from all over southeast Arkansas to dine at Colton's Steak House & Grill on Sheridan Road, but they're greeted by a limited seating capacity and a big sign that says, "We're hiring."

Umesh Patel, the owner, said his current employee shortage is hindering the restaurant's ability to fully reopen.

He said he blames much of that on the government's continuing covid-19 enhanced unemployment benefits that are part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

People are making the same or more while staying home and aren't interested in working, Patel said of his experience.

Patel said it's difficult for his wages to compete with the larger unemployment checks, meaning "it's hard to find employees. It's not just our issue but everyone's, all across the country and a problem for all types of businesses."

Foster agreed, saying, "Everyone is struggling with this issue."

He described the situation as a double-edged sword.

"We need the money the government is pumping into the economy, but we need to get our workforce back to work," Foster said.

Patel said that at this point, the employee shortage is beginning to hinder economic growth in the area.