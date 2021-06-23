Bryant man charged

in theft of bank bag

A Bryant man told policeMonday he stole a bank deposit bag from his employer, according to an arrest report.

Carlos Jones, 24, told Little Rock Police he stole a deposit bag from Sherwin-Williams Company containing $1,598.87 in cash and $1,181.66 in checks, the report read.

Jones was arrested 3 p.m. at 3901 S. University Ave., near a Sherwin-Williams store, and was taken to the Pulaski County jail. He is charged with felony theft of property.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

S.C. man arrested

in LR forgery probe

Little Rock Police arrested a South Carolina man Monday in connection with an attempted theft from a bank account, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to at 12:30 p.m. to 4024 W. Markham St., where a man entered a bank and attempted to withdraw $6,500 from someone else's account using a Tennessee license, the report said.

The man falsely identified himself to police and was in possession of a victim's credit card as well, according to the report.

Casey Disher, 49, of Manning, S.C., was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was not on the inmate roster Tuesday night. Disher is charged with felony counts of non-financial identity fraud, theft of property, obstruction of government operations, first-degree forgery and second-degree forgery.