Scientific eggs-periment

DECATUR — For decades engineers, scientists and physicians have grappled with the age-old problem of how to better protect the human body, particularly the head, from the forces of deceleration, as well as, how to build a better helmet.

These questions led scientists to use one of the most delicate objects on Earth — the egg — as a testbed for this project, which led summer school students at Decatur Middle School to conduct a classic experiment.

Cali Lankford, a middle school science teacher, gave nine of her students one egg and a host of materials including plastic bags, balloons, bubble wrap, straws and paper towels. The students were tasked with building a package that would prevent the egg from breaking. The students had one hour to research, design and build an egg protector. At the end of this time, Lankford dropped each one of their devices from a 9-foot-high platform at Peterson Gym.

One of the problems the students faced in building their devices is one that scientists have faced when performing similar tests in their laboratories around the world — sudden deceleration.

Scientists and medical physicians have grappled with this problem for more than a century: How can we better protect a person, particularly around the head, from a sudden impact which causes rapid deceleration? The Public Broadcasting program NOVA, in one of its classroom activities programs, explained just what happens in a crash situation.

“Most brain injuries occur during a sudden impact, such as a crash involving a moving vehicle,” according to the program. “In the instant before the impact, the brain, along with the rest of the body, is moving at a constant speed. Coming to a sudden stop causes a rapid change in the body’s motion (i.e., a rapid deceleration). In a sudden deceleration, or slowing down, the various parts of the brain undergo the same process that the rest of the body experiences. The layers of protection beneath the skull help supply the force required to stop the motion of the brain in a sudden impact, preventing a collision of the brain with the hard interior surface of the skull.” (www.pbs.org/wgbn/nova/teachers/activities/0306_1)

In much the same way as the skull protects the brain, the shell protects the embryonic fluid from stresses on very short drops. But drops from a high point where the egg can accelerate are a very different story altogether.

The Decatur students had to research this problem and come up with a way to protect their eggs (filling in for the brain) from harm by understanding Sir Isaac Newton’s 1686 “Three Laws of Gravity and Motion,” particularly the second which states, “the force exerted by an object is directly proportional to both the mass of the object and its acceleration.” But the force applied during an impact also is dependent on time, because acceleration is the change in an object’s speed, or velocity, divided by time. (www.pbs.org/wgbn/nova/teachers/activities/0306_1)

Once the hour was up, the students followed Lankford back inside the gym to see whose ideas would succeed and whose would fail.

The first design incorporated drinking straws bent at right angles to better protect the egg. Lankford released the egg which immediately accelerated until the object hit the sudden deceleration barrier, in this case, the floor. Had this experiment been performed outside, someone could have had a fried egg sandwich because the egg exploded on the floor, resulting in the first failure of the day. The next student packed the egg in a bubble wrap mailing envelope with a much better outcome, the first successful design.

Two of the experiments involved the use of plastic bags as parachutes. The first used a paper towel tube as protection for the egg. Lankford dropped the device and the parachute immediately deployed, allowing the egg to float to a gentle touchdown with no broken egg. The second had a little more protection around the egg, making the device a little heavier. The parachute had no time to deploy fully, resulting in the egg hitting the floor and breaking.

One device made use of a pair of fully inflated balloons and a well-wrapped egg. Like the first parachute idea, the device floated to a gentle landing, and the egg survived the experiment.

In all, the students had five successful drops and four failures.

Lankford achieved her goals in that the students learned how Newton’s basic laws of gravity and motion apply in the real world and how, with a little deduction and reasoning, problems can be solved to better serve the human race. In this way, each student learned the reasons why protective gear in sports, as well as everyday life applications, can prevent serious injury and save lives.