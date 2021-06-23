Traffic stop in Lonoke County ends in shooting, authorities say

A traffic stop conducted early Wednesday by a Lonoke County deputy ended in a shooting, authorities said.

The traffic stop happened around 3 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Lonoke County sheriff’s office. The post didn’t indicate who was shot or the nature of any injuries, and a call to the sheriff's office Wednesday morning wasn't immediately returned.

The investigation was turned over to Arkansas State Police, authorities said.

In an email, state police spokesperson Bill Sadler declined to immediately provide further details about the shooting, but said more information would later be released.