BASKETBALL

Hogs add to support staff

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman made an addition to his support staff Tuesday.

Musselman named Mike Ekanem the program's director of player development. Ekanem previously worked under Musselman at Nevada as the Wolf Pack's multimedia specialist in 2018-19 and spent the past two seasons as director of scouting at Texas A&M.

"We are extremely excited about Mike being a part of our staff," Musselman said in a release. "Mike was a great asset to us at the University of Nevada and we look forward to the opportunity to work together again. Mike understands our culture, our philosophies for recruiting and our 'Xs and Os.' "

A native of Houston, Ekanem served as a special assistant, video coordinator and recruiting assistant over four years at Memphis. Prior to his stint with the Tigers, he was an assistant coach for Louisiana Tech's women's basketball team during the 2013-14 season.

Ekanem also spent six seasons as a basketball operations assistant for the San Antonio Spurs and as director of video and athletic performance for the WNBA's San Antonio Stars.

Earl Boykins, who held the title of Razorbacks director of student-athlete development the past two seasons, was hired as an assistant coach at Texas-El Paso earlier this month.

-- Scottie Bordelon

FOOTBALL

O-lineman commits to ASU

Class of 2022 offensive lineman Cameron Pascal orally committed to Arkansas State University via Twitter late Monday night.

The 6-3, 275-pound prospect from Union, Miss., chose the Red Wolves over offers from Sun Belt Conference rivals Louisiana-Lafayette and South Alabama, as well as Utah State -- home to former ASU coach Blake Anderson. Pascal projects as an interior lineman at the college level.

-- Eli Lederman

BASEBALL

Hogs land transfer

Graduate transfer catcher Michael Turner announced his decision to finish his career at Arkansas on Tuesday.

Turner, from Warren, Ohio, is transferring from Kent State, where he hit .337 in 25 games last year with a 1.079 on-base plus slugging percentage that led the team. He hit 6 home runs, 2 triples and 5 doubles before seeing his season cut short due to a hamstring injury.

Turner, a 6-2, 205-pounder who had narrowed his choices to Arkansas, Clemson, Houston and Kentucky, was an all-Mid-America Conference pick in 2019.

Turner was on the Kent State team that took one of three games against the Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium in 2018, though he did not play in that series.

"I've been on the field," Turner said. "I've seen the indoor facility and all that, so that was pretty much a no-brainer for me."

Wallace named All-American

University of Arkansas outfielder Cayden Wallace picked up first-team Freshman All-America honors by Perfect Game this week.

Wallace, of Greenbrier, tied Heston Kjerstad's freshman school record with 14 home runs, including a game-tying shot against North Carolina State in the super regional finale. He had a team-high 67 hits and was fourth with a .279 batting average and 44 RBI while starting 60 of 63 games.

Wallace is the 24th Freshman All-America in Arkansas history, including at least one each season since 2017 and 11 in the past 11 years.

Outfielder Dominic Fletcher started the most recent run with his Freshman All-America selection in 2017, followed by Kjerstad and Casey Martin in 2018, pitcher Connor Noland in 2019 and second baseman Robert Moore in 2020.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services