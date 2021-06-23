Study for adult wellness center in Bentonville on the way

BENTONVILLE -- The city may soon have an adult wellness center -- if residents want one.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a feasibility study and conceptual plan to create such a center. The budgeted cost for the plan is $80,000, with a Walton Family Foundation grant covering half. The other half will come out of the city's general fund. The hired consultant is Hight Jackson Associates in Rogers.

The city used a similar process a decade ago for the Bentonville Community Center at 1101 S.W. Citizens Circle, Parks Director David Wright said in a memorandum to the council. The plan will involve public meetings and input sessions with residents, as well as an evaluation of existing wellness opportunities in the city for older adults, he said.

The city also will receive a plan to understand the budget implications. Recommendations will be included on a building design and overall costs.

Expanding the city's Downtown Activity Center at 215 S.W. A St. may serve as the "perfect canvas" for the project, Wright said. Adding to the existing building, as opposed to building a new one, would minimize construction costs, he said.

The foundation requires a report and completed study by Nov. 15 as a term of the grant. A final report will be presented to the City Council for approval and discussion on whether to move forward, Wright said.

"Approval of this study in no way obligates us for a future project," he said. "It is only a feasibility study to determine if the need exists in our community."

Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers each have adult wellness centers.

Council Member Bill Burckart said in the meeting Tuesday a wellness center likely would have a significant positive impact for the local economy because of a shift in demographics.

"A lot of people are now moving here to be with their kids," he said. "It's growing every day."

In other business, the council approved more than $2.3 million in drainage and street improvement projects associated with the April bond referendum voters approved.

Projects ranged from a $535,000 contract with Crafton Tull for engineering services on widening Moberly Lane from Southeast 14th to Southeast Eighth streets, to a $22,050 contract with Pollution Management for engineering services on drainage work at Southeast Sixth and Main streets.

"Dan, you have your marching orders on drainage," Mayor Stephanie Orman said, speaking to City Engineer Dan Weese.

Voters approved all nine questions on the ballot for the April bond referendum. A nearly $20 million issue for drainage projects was approved with 913 votes, or 81%, in favor, and 219 votes, or 19%, against. The $173.5 million streets bond issue gained 82% approval with 925 votes in favor and 206 against, or 18%.