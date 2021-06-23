OPINION | FRONT BURNER: Summer Squash and Turkey Gratin cheesy delight

Here ground turkey, shallots, zucchini and yellow squash cook in a creamy sauce topped with a golden crust of sharp cheddar cheese.

I'm calling it a gratin, but with the inclusion of ground turkey, casserole might be a better descriptor.

My husband and I devoured the whole skillet. I even scraped off and nibbled on the crispy bits of cheese from the edges of the skillet.

When served with a salad and crusty bread to people with more reasonable appetites, it makes about four servings. For a vegetarian dish, substitute ground protein crumbles or just use more squash and zucchini.

If you don't have an oven-safe skillet, you can still make this recipe; just transfer the mixture to a baking dish before topping with cheese and baking.

Summer Squash and Turkey Gratin

2 tablespoons butter

2 shallots, thinly sliced OR ½ small red onion, diced

1 to 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 pound very lean ground turkey

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 cup half-and-half

2 to 4 tablespoons freshly grated parmesan, or to more taste

1 or 2 small zucchini, thinly sliced (I used a 3 mm mandoline)

1 or 2 small yellow squash, thinly sliced (I used a 3 mm mandoline)

6 to 8 ounces shredded sharp cheddar

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

In a large oven-safe skillet (I used a 10-inch cast-iron skillet), melt butter over medium heat. Add the shallots or onion and cook until beginning to soften. Add the garlic and cook 30 seconds to 1 minute more. Add the ground turkey and cook, breaking it into crumbles, until no longer pink and most of the liquid has evaporated away. Sprinkle evenly with the flour and stir to coat and then stir in the half-and-half. Gently simmer for a few minutes and then add the parmesan cheese and sliced squash — the skillet will be quite full. Carefully, but thoroughly, stir the squash to coat with the half-and-half. Cook for about 5 minutes or until the squash begins to soften. Sprinkle the cheddar evenly over the top and transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until bubbly and golden brown, about 20 minutes.

Let stand for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Makes 4 servings.