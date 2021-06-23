Suns alley-oop way to 2-0 edge

PHOENIX -- Devin Booker sat in a chair with a crooked and swollen nose, complete with tape over three fresh stitches.

He also had a big smile on his face, remembering Jae Crowder's pass, Deandre Ayton's tip-in dunk and a play that will live in Phoenix Suns lore for a long, long time.

Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Crowder with 0.7 seconds left, lifting the Suns to a 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

It was a game that looked as if it was all but over, but Booker's Suns were not going to be denied.

"I believed it could happen," Booker said. "100%."

The Suns were down one with 0.9 seconds left when Crowder lofted a high pass on an out-of-bounds play on the baseline. A soaring Ayton came down the lane and stuffed it through the net over the Clippers' Ivica Zubac as the crowd roared. Booker had a key screen on Zubac on the final play, which helped free Ayton.

The referees spent about a minute reviewing the play before ruling the basket was good. The Clippers couldn't get a shot off in the final 0.7 seconds.

The Suns now have a 2-0 lead in the series heading to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday night. The Clippers will be fighting from a 2-0 deficit for the third time in these playoffs after rallying to beat the Mavericks and Jazz in the first two rounds.

The Crowder-to-Ayton connection negated a Clippers rally that was led by Paul George, who had 26 points.

George made a layup with 31 seconds left to give the Clippers a 101-100 lead for their first advantage since early in the third quarter. Booker responded with a jumper of his own with 27 seconds left.

George took the ball on the next possession and drilled a long two-pointer for a 103-102 lead.

George missed two free throws with 8.2 seconds remaining and the Suns had a chance to win, but it looked as if it wouldn't happen when Mikal Bridges missed a corner three-pointer and the ball was deflected out of bounds.

"He is all right," Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue said about George. "It is part of the game. Guys know without him we wouldn't be in the game anyway."

Instead, it set up Crowder's heave to Ayton, who was dominant in the paint all night.

The Suns have won nine straight in the playoffs, which is a franchise record.

The Suns were led by Cameron Payne, who was brilliant while subbing for All-Star Chris Paul. He finished with a career-high 29 points to go with nine assists. Ayton had 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Booker added 20 points.

Payne repeatedly carved through the Clippers defense, making tough buckets at the rim with pretty left-handed finishes. He made what looked like a crucial layup with about 90 seconds left, finishing high off the glass to give the Suns a 100-95 lead.

"We just had no answer for Cameron Payne," Lue said. "He got downhill all night. His speed and his quickness really hurt us all night."

But the Clippers responded and nearly pulled this one out.

It was a tough night for the stars from Game 1 until the final minutes. Booker shot just 5 of 16 from the field and missed part of the third quarter with a bloody nose. George was 10 of 23 from the field and missed his first 7 three-point attempts before his late buckets.

The Suns were playing without Paul for the second straight game. The 11-time All-Star has been in the league's covid-19 health and safety protocol for the past week, and the team isn't sure when he'll return.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed his fourth consecutive game with a right knee sprain, and he stayed in Los Angeles to get treatment on the injury.

The action was physical from the opening minutes. Referee Scott Foster gave technicals to Suns forward Jae Crowder and Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. after some jawing following a scrum for a loose ball.

The Suns took a 48-47 halftime lead, largely thanks to Payne and Ayton. Payne led all scorers with 16 points before the break, thriving in his role as the fill-in starter for Paul. Ayton added 12 points, punctuated by a soaring alley-oop dunk over Zubac.

Booker took a shot to the nose late in the third after he bumped heads with Patrick Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks), who was playing tight defense. The Suns guard fell to the floor and was down for a minute before walking back to the locker room with the medical staff with a towel over his nose.

Beverley was also left bloody on the forehead from the exchange and had to leave the game and change jerseys.

A foul was called on Beverley. The referees ruled it was not flagrant.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, middle, shoots against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, right, is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, right, shoots as Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder and center Deandre Ayton, left, defend during the first half of game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne drives against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Fans watch players warm up before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, top, reacts after being called for a foul on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, bottom, during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)