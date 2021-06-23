Super Quiz: Physics

You get this type of electricity when you rub two balloons and they stick together.
What does "DC" mean when talking about electricity?
The sounds made by which insect can indicate the air temperature?
What is the distance between two peaks of a wave called?
It is defined as the upward force that a fluid exerts on an object less dense than itself.
This branch of physics deals with light and vision.
A nucleon is either a proton or a ------------.
For what is "laser" an acronym?
Term for a substance that in solution ionizes and conducts electricity.
ANSWERS:
Static electricity
Direct current
Cricket
Wavelength
Buoyancy
Optics
Neutron
Light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation
Electrolyte