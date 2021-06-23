Suspect facing charges in second case

Hours after the Pine Bluff Police Department announced an arrest in the June 7 shooting death of a 14-year-old girl, the suspect appeared in Jefferson County District Court for a probable cause hearing in another case on Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors charged Vernon Lee McCraney, 19, with aggravated assault in a Friday night altercation with another male at an apartment complex at 4338 Union Ave. McCraney is accused of pulling a gun on another male while sitting in a vehicle with a female, but authorities said no shots were reported.

McCraney was booked into the Dub Brassell Detention Center just before 11:10 p.m. Friday on charges of aggravated assault, capital murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, according to the jail log.

Bail for the aggravated assault charge was set at $75,000 secured, and McCraney is not to have any contact with the other male.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jay Gerard told District Judge John Kearney that McCraney would appear today to hear a charge of capital murder in the death of the teenage girl, who was identified by funeral home employees as Janija McGown. Police have declined to confirm the girl's identity, citing her age.

According to an affidavit that Gerard read, a report of an armed disturbance came into police at 9:05 p.m. Friday. Officers reported meeting with a female who said she was in the parking lot of an apartment complex with McCraney in the passenger seat. They drove up next to a brown vehicle, and a man identified as Derrick Jiner pulled out a gun and pointed it at them, according to the affidavit. Jiner and McCraney had been in a verbal altercation, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Jiner told authorities that he noticed the male and female but said he didn't know them and became fearful when noticing McCraney had a Draco firearm. Jiner told authorities that he had a weapon but didn't point it at anyone, the affidavit said.

In a recorded statement, according to the affidavit, the female fell to the floor of the vehicle. The affidavit said she told police that Jiner went inside an apartment, came back out with a Draco gun and pointed it at her and McCraney. Then McCraney went inside the apartment after police arrived, she told police.

A photo on an Instagram page belonging to McCraney shows a Draco gun sitting on his lap, according to the affidavit. McCraney was still wearing the same dark jeans and dark-colored tennis shoes as in the photo taken earlier in the day, authorities said.

He requested that the court appoint an attorney for him. His first court date in this case is set for July 30.

Pine Bluff police announced McCraney's arrest in the teenage girl's death just after 11 p.m. Monday. Police say the girl was found shot to death in a parked vehicle on South Maple Street between West 23rd and West 24th avenues. The shooting was said to have occurred at the intersection of 23rd and Maple.

Police have said they are on the lookout for a second suspect in the shooting, Keundre Parker, 16. Police say Parker, who is wanted on a charge of capital murder, is known to frequent the areas of Howard Drive and 31st Avenue and Fir Street.

Anyone with knowledge of Parker's whereabouts is asked to call the Pine Bluff police detective office at (870) 730-2090 or (870) 541-5300.

The girl's death was the fourth homicide out of six during a six-day stretch, June 5-10, and one of four that happened within a 1.3-mile radius in the Hazel Street area. Police have not said whether there's a connection among the shootings that happened within that area.

McCraney was released from the county jail Nov. 28, more than two months after he was arrested in the killing of Horace Harrington, 69, in the carport of Harrington's residence on Lilac Street. It was reported that prosecutors determined they did not have a strong enough case against McCraney to proceed.