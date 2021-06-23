Tested at Trials

FAYETTEVILLE -- Markus Ballengee achieved the highest finish for a University of Arkansas athlete at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the decathlon in 73 years.

"I didn't know that," Ballengee said Tuesday. "Wow."

Ballengee, a junior from Moneta, Va., who transferred from Liberty, completed the decathlon Sunday night at the new Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., and scored a school-record 8,097 points to finish seventh. He broke the Arkansas mark of 7,955 points previously set by Kevin Lazas in 2012.

It was the highest finish by a Razorback in the decathlon since Charles Guy Baker was seventh at the 1948 Olympic Trials in Evanston, Ill.

Herman Bagby, who was born in Lake Village and attended Pine Bluff High School, took fifth in the decathlon at the 1924 Olympic Trials. He's the only Razorback to finish higher than Baker and Ballengee.

The 1924 Trials were held in Cambridge, Mass., but the decathlon took place at Columbia University in Southfield, N.Y., with all 10 events held in one day rather than the normal two days.

Making Ballengee's Olympic Trials performance especially impressive was that he competed nine days after taking third at the NCAA Championships with 7,861 points.

"Knowing that I can score 8,097 after competing at nationals, it puts in perspective how much is still in there that I can do," said Ballengee, who is 23. "And once I put it all together, I could be right there with those top guys.

"I honestly believe I can make the next Olympic team."

The top three finishers in each event at the Trials make the U.S. Olympic team. None of the six decathletes who finished ahead of Ballengee at the Trials competed at the NCAA meet.

"It takes a lot of fortitude, that's for sure," Ballengee said of completing two decathlons in 12 days. "It's not only how your body feels, it's also the mental aspect, knowing that the guys you're lining up next to are completely fresh.

"I kept telling myself to have fun, enjoy it and get through it healthy. I did that at nationals and I said the same for the Trials. I think that's the biggest cue for me, is enjoy the process, have fun while doing it, and make it through healthy. If I do those things, then it's all going to come together."

Ballengee wasn't able to finish the decathlon at the SEC Championships because of a hamstring injury, but he credited Arkansas' training staff with helping him stay healthy for the NCAA meet and Olympic Trials.

"It was best to remove me [at the SEC meet] to get healthy and get focused for nationals and the Trials," Ballengee said. "I'm glad we made that decision.

"I felt great at nationals. By the time I finished, I knew if I could make it through nationals I wouldn't have to worry about my hamstring at the Trials.

"If I didn't feel it for 10 events, then I probably would be good to make it through another 10."

At nationals, Ballengee improved from 10th after the first day. He also moved up seven spots on the second day at the Trials after being 14th through five events.

Ballengee scored 3,982 points his first day at the Trials -- a personal best -- but said he felt flat in some events, which he attributed to his lack of rest since the NCAA meet.

"I'm also used to being on the bottom of the standings after Day One, so I always have the mindset to be more focused and really go for it on day two," he said. "Because I have to do that."

Ballengee's Day Two marks included personal-bests in the discus (174-0) and javelin (179-9). He also matched his best pole vault mark (16-6 3/4). His other second-day marks were 14.49 in the 110-meter hurdles and 4:39.55 in the 1,500.

First-day marks for Ballengee were a personal-best 50-0 3/4 in the shotput, 11.21 in the 100, 22-6 1/2 in the long jump, 6-5 in the high jump and 50.03 in the 400.

"I went into the Olympic Trials really without any expectations," Ballengee said. "It turned out to be an amazing experience. I'm just so happy to be a part of it and put up a good score. But I know how much more is left in the tank.

"I have so much more confidence now. I mean, I had confidence before, but finally having everything come to fruition -- scoring above 8,000 -- it's been huge."

Mat Clark, Arkansas' strength and conditioning coach, coached Ballengee at the NCAA Championships and Trials because Mario Satenga resigned as field events coach after the SEC meet.

Clark was a three-time All-American in the decathlon at Northern Iowa and competed at the 2008 Olympic Trials.

"Mat helped me a lot, coaching me through a lot of things," Ballengee said. "We've known each other for a while, and I feel like we have very similar mindsets.

"He's good at telling me what cue to work on to fix my throw or fix my jump or fix my run or whatever it is. He's been in the sport and as a strength coach he knows the body.

"I've already done the training. I've had the practice. He didn't want to overwhelm me in anything, so we would focus on one aspect of each event at a time. Whatever the biggest thing I needed to change, that's what we focused on instead of throwing 10 different things at me.

"Look at how many personal-bests I had. I owe a lot to Mat for helping me get through these last two meets."

Ballengee said it was a plus that the NCAA Championships and Trials both were held in Hayward Field, Oregon's new track and field facility.

"After competing at nationals, it kind of got the 'wow' factor out of the way," Ballengee said. "Going into the Trials I wasn't focused on the environment or having people in the stands and being on TV.

"I think it helped me so much to remain calm and focused on the competition. It was like, 'OK, I've already done this once, so let's do it again.' "

Ballengee graduated this year with a degree in Food, Nutrition and Health, but said he'll be back to compete for Arkansas in 2022. He said his goals as a senior include scoring in open events at SEC meets, winning an NCAA decathlon title and competing at the World Championships.

"Once I exhaust all of my college eligibility, if there's a [professional] contract on the table, that would definitely be something I'd be interested in," Ballengee said. "I love the sport of track and field, and I'd like to maximize my potential as long as I can."