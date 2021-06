The woman fatally shot on Colonel Glenn Road on Saturday has been identified, police said.

Officers responded at 12:20 a.m. to 6310 Colonel Glenn Road for a subject down call, according to Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman, later identified as 46-year-old Mary Mills, suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.