12 summer date night ideas in Central Arkansas

There’s nothing wrong with grabbing dinner or drinks, but sometimes, date night calls for trying something new. Here are 12 ideas for couples to try this summer in Central Arkansas.

Little Rock Rangers game

Little Rock’s soccer team plays at War Memorial Stadium. There are only two home games left in the season, though, so anyone hoping to make a Rangers game for date night this summer will have to opt for either June 26 or July 10. Go here for more information.

Kayaking/canoeing tour

There are so many ways to get outdoors in Central Arkansas, but an option couples may not have tried yet is a river tour via kayak or canoe. Rock Town River Outfitters, 4420 River Mountain Road, Little Rock, offers a sunset tour on the Little Maumelle River and Saline River Canoe, located near Lyle Park at 2 Rivercrest Circle, Benton, offers two different float tours.

Big Rock Fun Park

Big Rock Fun Park, 11411 Baseline Road, Little Rock, offers multiple date night options in one: ropes courses, mazes, mini golf, go-karts, arcade games, bumper boats and batting cages. Couples can choose one or more activities, and the park offers discount days for some activities, such as half-price mini golf on Thursdays.

Berry picking

Summer is berry season in Arkansas, and there is no shortage of pick-your-own farms. Check out our list of places that are or will be open this season.

Axe Throwing

Axe throwing has grown in popularity across the country in recent years, and there are at least three venues to try it at in Central Arkansas: Civil Axe Throwing at 107 E. Markham St., Suite A, Little Rock; Take Aim Axe Throwing at 500 N. Magnolia St., North Little Rock; and Axe-Cellent Axe Throwing at 740 S. Salem Road, Suite 111, Conway.

Mural tour

A free date night idea is taking in the many murals around Little Rock or another city in Arkansas. Go here for guides to five cities’ murals.

Cooking classes at Eggshells Kitchen Co.

Eggshells Kitchen Co., 5501 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, offers a wide variety of cooking classes. Chefs-to-be need to make sure to register in advance, though, because classes often sell out.

Roller skating and ice skating at Arkansas Skatium

Arkansas Skatium, 1311 South Bowman Road, Little Rock, has both a roller-skating rink and an ice-skating rink. Admission is normally $11, but Thursday is “Cheap Skate” night for just $7 admission.

Little Rock Climbing Center

Another option for active couples, Little Rock Climbing Center, 12120 Colonel Glenn Road #7000, Little Rock, gives visitors the chance to try indoor rock climbing. Equipment is available for rent.

Arkansas Travelers game

Catching a game at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock is a perfect summer date for Central Arkansans. See the Travelers’ schedule here.

Art nights + city celebrations

Another free option for date night is to head to a monthly city event, such as Little Rock’s Second Friday Art Night or Hillcrest’s First Thursdays. Go here to read more about those events and similar ones in other Central Arkansas cities.

Escape room

For couples who enjoy puzzles or brain-teasers, escape rooms might be a good date night fit. Central Arkansas has multiple escape room venues to try, including The Escape Spot, Mystery Mansion, The Escape Little Rock and MasterMind: Escape the Room.