LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: American Aquarium playing Rev Room's reopening night

American Aquarium will perform at the reopening of Little Rock's Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. with Gabe Lee opening the standing room only show. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the door. VIP packages, if any remain, are $100. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

Taking the name American Aquarium from a line in a Wilco song, ("I Am Trying to Break Your Heart") the band was formed in 2006 in Raleigh, N.C., by BJ Barham, the lead singer and acoustic guitarist. The band has released 12 albums in 15 years, with critical acclaim by fans and musical peers. The group's 2012 album, "Burn. Flicker. Die.," was produced by Jason Isbell, and in 2018, Oklahoma singer-songwriter John Fulbright produced the album "Things Change."

On May 6, the band released "Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers, Vol. 1," a 10-song collection of 1990s country radio hits by artists that Barham recalls as influential during his youth, including Sawyer Brown, Sammy Kershaw, Joe Diffie and Jo Dee Messina.

◼️ Amy Garland with Nick Devlin will perform from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Joey Barrett will perform from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock. Admission is free.

Devlin, who plays guitar, has long been a member of the Amy Garland Band and other local groups.

◼️ "Play It Loud: Party at the Old State House" will be held from 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Old State House, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free and there will be light refreshments, music and guided tours to celebrate the museum's newest exhibit, "Play It Loud: Concerts at Barton Coliseum." (501) 324-9685.

◼️ Jason & Robby will perform from 6-8 p.m. today, Jack Fancy will perform from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and the Sam Allbright Band will perform from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 West Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com.

◼️ Off the Cuff, featuring LaSheena Gordon, performs at 6 p.m. today on the Civitan Elephant Stage at the Little Rock Zoo, 1 Zoo Drive, Little Rock. Regular zoo admission and parking fees will be required.

◼️ Levelle Davison, along with Cats & Dogs, will perform from 4-8 p.m. Sunday as part of the "Rhythm in the Rock" outdoor concert series at the Red & Blue Events Center, 1415 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Admission is free. There will be food trucks and family events. (501) 529-1737; RhythmInTheRock.com.

◼️ Adam Hambrick, along with opening act Baker Grissom, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Tickets are $20 in advance; $15 standing room only tickets will be available in limited numbers. The Big Dam Horns will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15; a limited number of standing room only tickets will be available. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Ben Byers will perform at 7 p.m. Friday; Sarah Cecil will perform at noon Saturday and Dudecalledrob will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

Corbin Huffstutter will perform Friday at Stone’s Throw Stifft Station. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

◼️ Corbin Huffstutter will perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Keith Savage will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Rachel Ammons with Billy Ruben & the Elevated Enzymes will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Christine DeMeo will perform from 4-6 p.m. Saturday and Grand Trio will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Big Shane Thornton will perform at 7:30 p.m. today; the Josh Stewart Duo will perform at 8 p.m. Friday; Moonshine Mafia will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and the Jake Peterson Duo will perform from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ VORE, along with YATRA, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Vino's, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock. Admission each night will be $10. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Celtic Throne, an Irish music and dance group, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, Broadway and Markham Street, Little Rock. Tickets, $20-$45, are on sale at Celebrity Attractions or Ticketmaster.com.

BALD KNOB

Bald Knob concert promoter Barth Grayson has moved his "Strawberry Jam Music Festival" from July 3 to Labor Day. Details are on the festival's Facebook page.

CONWAY

Darren Barry will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Arkansauce will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512: kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts will perform at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bears Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road, Conway. (501) 328-5556; bearsdenpizza.net.

◼️ Trey Johnson will perform at 7:30 p.m. today; Maximum Overdrive will perform at 8 p.m. Friday; Hayefield will perform at 8 pm. Saturday; Buh Jones will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday; Cory Fontenot will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; and Chuck & Luke will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. Admission is free. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com.

FORT SMITH

Buckcherry will perform at 8 p.m. Monday at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. Tickets are $25-$35, plus fees and taxes. (479) 222-6186; templelive.com.

EL DORADO

Tab Benoit, along with opening act Trey Johnson and Jason Willmon, will perform at 7 p.m. today at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Admission is $5 or free to first responders (fire, police, medical) who show a badge/ID at the door, and seating will be general admission. (870) 863-4547; eldomad.com.

HOPE

Pat Green will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, with Down Main opening the show at 7 p.m., in the outdoor amphitheater at Hempstead Hall at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, 2500 S. Main St., Texarkana. Admission is $20 or $25. (870) 722-8565.

Green, a veteran country rock singer-songwriter and band leader, is a three-time Grammy nominee and has co-written songs with Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Jewel and Rob Thomas.

HOT SPRINGS

Funkytown will perform Memphis funk music from 7-10 p.m. today at the final free "Bridge Street Live" block parties in Hot Springs at the intersection of Bridge Street and Malvern Avenue in downtown Hot Springs. Organizers suggest those attending take lawn chairs, and there will be an area for dancing, along with food concessions from the nearby restaurants. Since the city created a Live Entertainment District, alcoholic beverages can be carried outside throughout the district. (501) 321-2027.

◼️ Liverpool Legends, a Beatles tribute act, will perform at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at The Legendary Vapors club, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets range from $50 to $65, available through Eventbrite.com; (501) 463-4463.

◼️ John Michael Montgomery will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East). (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com. Season passes and one-day tickets are available.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Rick McKean will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Erica and the Brass Tacks will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

TICKETS

Pitbull will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Walmart Amp in Rogers, and tickets, from $39.50 to $499.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office, or at (479) 443-5600 or at amptickets.com.

◼️ Lil Baby & Friends will perform in concert Aug. 7 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock and tickets, $49.50, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50, $125 and $200, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and online at Ticketmaster.com; there is an eight-ticket limit.