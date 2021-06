Fort Smith, circa 1955: Today we pump our own gas at convenience stores, but in decades past it was the full service gas station like that of Bill Law's that filled the tank, checked the oil and air pressure and washed the windshield. The back of the card proclaimed Law's open 24 hours and "Our Rest Rooms Are As Clean as Yours." The sign by the car advertised travel thermoses and sunglasses.

