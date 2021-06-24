Builder details operating plan for new venue

HOT SPRINGS -- The developer who has proposed building an outdoor entertainment venue on the Majestic Hotel site doesn't want to operate the facility, telling the Hot Springs Board of Directors that his company is working on an operating agreement with the Walton Arts Center in Northwest Arkansas.

R.A. Wilson Enterprises President/CEO Rick Wilson told the board Tuesday that the Walton Arts Center, the nonprofit that owns and operates the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, wants to operate The Majestic, the 6,000-person capacity venue proposed for the 5 acres the city owns at 100 Park Ave. Wilson said the Hot Springs site would be a sister venue to the larger Northwest Arkansas site and provide an anchor for the north end of downtown.

City Manager Bill Burrough told the board that its July 6 agenda will include an action item on Wilson's $2,163,128 offer for the property the city condemned in 2015 and for which it received an environmental clearance from the state in late 2018.

"We are certainly desiring to be the owner of the property, the developer of the property, the constructor of the property, however, we are not desiring to be the operator of the venue," Wilson said during his more than two-hour presentation.

Walton Arts Center would lease the property from Wilson's company and pay it a percentage of the operating income, Wilson said. He provided the board with a letter of support from the arts center and Walmart AMP President/CEO Peter Lane. He was unable to attend Tuesday's work session, as Wilson said it coincided with the arts center's annual board of directors meeting.

"Upon hearing about the intended development of an outdoor entertainment venue on the site of the former Majestic Hotel in Hot Springs, we became very interested," Lane said in his letter. "Our team and the developer's team have been engaged in ongoing dialogue and meetings for the purpose of planning the development and operation of the proposed venue. We are impressed with the concept of the intended development along with the experience of the developer and are excited to learn more about the economic and cultural impact this venue would have on Hot Springs.

"If approved by the board of directors, our experienced team would work with the city and the community at large, along with our professional network, to create an appropriate variety of programs that would meet the needs of Hot Springs and help drive the economic growth associated with a project of this magnitude."

Wilson told the board if it approves the real estate contract he presented Tuesday, construction could begin next March, with the venue hosting its inaugural performance in March 2023.

Several directors asked for assurances that Wilson's proposal will be realized. City Attorney Brian Albright told the board that he'll work with Larry Yancey, executive vice president and legal counsel at R.A. Wilson, ' to memorialize that assurance in the real estate contract the board will consider next month.

Yancey said $100,000 of earnest money would be deposited with a title company within a few days of the contract's approval. A six-month due-diligence period would ensue, allowing time for designs, soil reports, an environmental review, civil engineering and approvals from the Hot Springs Planning Commission.

"We'll get very serious very quickly to show how important this project is to us," Yancey told the board. "We've also asked for a 90-day extension if needed. We don't want to get partially through due diligence and have a deadline hanging over us where we can't move any faster because of circumstances we don't control."

According to the contract presented Tuesday, the transaction would be completed within 15 days after the due-diligence period expires, with R.A. Wilson paying the city the earnest money and the balance of the $2.16 million purchase price. The earnest money becomes nonrefundable to the buyer at the end of the due-diligence period.

"The assurance that we're going to follow through and develop this is we will have finished planning," Wilson told the board. "We will have finished design. We'll have upwards to $1 million invested in this property, and we won't own it. It will be under contract.

"The risk is on us. We go through due diligence. We design it. We get through planning. We get planning approval. We get building permits issued. According to the contract, within 15 days we close on the property. We will be ready to commence construction immediately. To know that it is going to happen is because of the process itself."

Wilson told the board that the project has a cost estimate in the range of $15 million and provided letters of reference from Simmons, Citizens and Arvest banks.

"I now have been called by every bank in Hot Springs," he told the board. "Everybody wants to loan money to this project. I don't know that we're going to need to borrow money, but if we decide to I don't think that's going to be an issue."