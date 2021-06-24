Carin Schoppmeyer: July offers chances to run, fling, swing for charity

Run for Veterans

7hills Homeless Center

3-10 7:30 a.m. -- The 7 Hills Homeless Shelter's 12th annual Run for Veterans 4-mile timed race and 1-mile fun walk will be virtual and may be completed between July 3 and 10. Proceeds benefit homeless and near-homeless veterans in Northwest Arkansas served by 7hills Homeless Center. Registration is $15. Information: 7hillshomelesscentervirtualrace.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=13717

Red Shoe Soiree

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma

9 7 p.m. -- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma will hold its annual Red Shoe Soiree in Cave Springs. Organizers invite supporters to "join us in celebrating our successes of the past years and in raising critical funds for our programs in Northwest Arkansas: the Ronald McDonald House at Washington Regional, the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Mercy NWA, and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile." The fundraiser will be a hybrid in-person and virtual event. Information: (479) 756-5600, lindsay@rmhcofarkoma.org or savannah@rmhcofarkhoma.org.

Firefly Fling Family Festival

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

10 9 a.m.-noon or 7-10 p.m. -- The family-friendly Firefly Fling at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks returns and will feature live music and children's activities. Organizers say: "Butterfly stilt walkers from Arkansas Circus Arts and garden fairies will be fluttering throughout the garden. In the morning, Drum Safari will perform. In the evening, Where She Rules as well as Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion will perform. Guests can enjoy giant bubbles, an obstacle course, fairy house building, crafts and more. There will also be a petting zoo and even a unicorn. The night will end with fireworks.

Tickets in advance are $13 for adults, $4 for children ages 3-13 or $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-13 at the gate (if not sold out). Children younger than 3 get in free. Information: (479) 750-2620 or bgozarks.org.

Local Color Radio Hour

Fort Smith Museum of History

10 7 p.m. -- The Fort Smith Museum of History will present the ninth Local Color Radio Show at Harry E. Kelley Riverfront Park Amphitheater in downtown Fort Smith. Organizers say the show will feature live music by Joe Hardin, Maggie Jones, The Numskulls, special musical guests The Boss Tweeds and special musical guest Nick Probstfeld. The show will also include stories, comedy skits and songs by Marcus Woodward, Dennis Siler, Katrina Brandli, Marion Laird, Shawn Mann, Will McCoy, Maggie Jones and Kevin Jones. Caroline Speir, executive director, will also present "What's on Display" from the museum and "Little Known Facts" of local history. Rounding out the show will be a visit from Cody Faber, the Roving Rambling Ranger, and Shawn Mann as "Rusty." Proceeds from this event will support the Fort Smith Museum of History.

Gates open at 6 p.m., and show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-15, and children younger than 6 get in free. Information: (479) 783-7841 or fortsmithmuseum.org.

Power on the Bricks and the Big Boat Bash

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance

16 & 17 -- Power on the Bricks and the Big Boat Bash, hosted by Beaver Lake Performance and Powerboat Association, will be July 17 and 18 in downtown Rogers and on Beaver Lake. Information: (417) 812-6035.

Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas

Catfish, Corndogs and Cornhole

16 8 a.m. -- The Catfish, Corndogs and Cornhole fundraiser will be held at the Mercy Hospital campus in Rogers in the north field and parking lot areas. Amateur and competitive cornhole brackets for teams of two are available. Catfish and corndogs will be provided by the Catfish Hole. Information: (479) 338-2990 or mercyhealthfoundation.net/nwa.

Dream Big Charity Gala

Children's Safety Center of Washington County

16 6:45 p.m. -- The 14th annual Dream Big Gala presented by Johnson & Johnson to benefit the Children's Safety Center of Washington County will be a virtual event.

The free family-friendly live online event will feature music from Boom! Kinetic presented by Arvest Bank, an online silent auction, circus acts, a short program about the Children's Safety Center and the importance of philanthropic support to the nonprofit organization. Organizers add: "If the donations are high enough, you will see some familiar faces get a pie in the face. Stay tuned as we reveal who those lucky (and generous) people are!" Online bidding will begin July 1 and close at 10 p.m. July 16.

Information: (479) 872-6183 or childrenssafetycenter.org/dream-big/

Beat the Heat Summer Swing Golf Tournament

Kendrick Fincher Hydration Foundation

26 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. -- The Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life Beat the Heat Summer Swing will be held at the Springdale Country Club. Registration is $800 per team. Information: (479) 986-9960 or kendrickfincher.org.

WALK REMEMBERS VETERANS Todd Nicely, a Marine Corps veteran, walks on Saturday May 23 2020 during the Carry the Load walk at Lake Bella Vista. Sheep Dog Impact Assitance, based in Rogers, held the walk to remember fallen veterans on Memorial Day weekend. Carry the Load is a national effort to bring all Amercans and veterans groups together to honor veterans each day. Sheep Dog Impact Assistance members normally place flags on the graves of veterans at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, but the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has ordered that no flag placements or public ceremonies are to be held at any national cemetery over Memorial Day this year. The walk was an alternative remembrance, said Kay Ricker with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. The group has chapters in several states, Ricker said. Many of the 50 or so walkers carried flags and wore backpacks emblazoned with the names of veterans. Go to nwaonline.com/200524Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)