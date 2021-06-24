Council honors Render Sisters

The Render Sisters, Pine Bluff natives, were recognized Monday at the Pine Bluff City Council meeting by Mayor Shirley Washington and the City Council.

The sisters, Mary-Keaton, 17, and Stella, 15, an up-and-coming pop-country duo, were nominated in two categories at this year's Arkansas Country Music Awards event, which was held earlier this month.

The sisters are the daughters of Chad and Dawn Render, the 2020 Southeast District Family of the Year, and the 2020 Jefferson County Farm Family.

"Stella and I are so proud to be from Pine Bluff and have people like y'all that support us," Mary-Keaton told the council.

The duo performed two of their original hits, "Black Roses" and "Count On Me Count On You."

Their love and skill for songwriting come from their grandmother, Linda Render, a music teacher who recognized her granddaughters' natural talents early on.

Their work has circulated through various platforms and in outlets such as the Country Network, WGNT-TV, and Music Row Magazine.

In 2019 The Render Sisters joined PCG Artist Development's Emerging Artist program and are mentored by country music icon Pam Tillis, who co-directed their first video "Lost Boy."

Most recently they were nominated for Young Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for "Lost Boy" at the 2021 Arkansas Country Music Awards.

The resolution sponsored by all council members stated that the Render Sisters are examples of how music can unite, uplift, and give to the human experience.

The resolution concluded by stating The Render Sisters "are also shining examples of the extraordinary gifts brimming within our community. Their contributions are making us proud as they continue to share their incredible gifts with the world."