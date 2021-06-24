EDITORIAL: The fans come home

The pandemic upended life and changed how everyone did everything for the better part of 15 months. But thanks to life-saving vaccines, our part of the world is slowly returning to normal. And now one more piece of normalcy ought to make Arkansans very happy.

This fall Razorback Stadium is opening up to full capacity again. So is Centennial Bank Stadium at ASU.

"Football games at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will return to full capacity this fall," the papers say. "Tailgating, HogTown pregame festivities and halftime performances will also make a comeback at home games. The Razorbacks will kick off Coach Sam Pittman's second season with a 1 p.m. game against Rice on Sept. 4."

Then host Texas a week later. Arkansas State will kick off in September, too. Doubtless other college towns will fill their stadiums now that restrictions are being lifted.

After the year that was, we also wonder if the crowds this fall will break records. The stadium in Fayetteville has recently been expanded, but the last few years BP (Before Pittman) didn't give folks much of a reason to crash the gates. This year, however . . . .

Something tells us the crowds will be back, and bigger than ever. Somebody keep count at the turnstiles.