ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Wildwood Park to host open-air music performance

Mozart in the Wild

Soprano Kelly Singer joins Arkansas Symphony musicians Charlotte Crosmer and Meredith Hicks, violins; Timothy MacDuff, viola; and Jacob Wunsch, cello, for "Music in the Wild," 8 p.m. Friday in the Butler Gazebo at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock.

The first half of the program, titled "Mostly Mozart and a Little Von Trapp," includes music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: the overture and three arias — "Voi che sapete," "Bravo! che bella voce!" and "Venite, inginocchiatevi!" — from "The Marriage of Figaro" (with Singer as Susanna and sopranos Shea Williamson as Cherubino and Kira Keating as the Countess); Singer singing the "Alleluia" from "Exsultate Jubilate"; and the "String Quartet No. 9" in A major, K.169.

The second half consists of selections from Rodgers & Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music": "Dixit Dominus Domino meo," "Alleluia," "The Sound of Music," "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," "Edelweiss" and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain."

Patrons are encouraged to take their own chairs and blankets and maintain social distance. A variety of beverages and prepackaged snacks will be available at the donation-based concessions stand. Park management requests that attendees wear masks indoors when ordering concessions and when social distancing isn't possible.

Sponsor is Mitchell Williams Law Firm. Tickets are $25. Gates open at 7 p.m. A complimentary taxi service will shuttle patrons from ticket-check to the gazebo. Visit wildwoodpark.org.

Summer on the Square

Summer on the Square returns to El Dorado this weekend — and July 24 and Aug. 28 — with the Grill Wars cooking competition and "Showdown at Sunset," a historical re-enactment; "Music on the Square"; the Cruise Night classic car show; concerts in the Murphy Arts District's First Financial Music Hall; food vendors; and a Fun Zone with inflatables and interactive games. Admission is free. Take lawn chairs and observe social distancing. Hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations will be available.

Saturday's schedule:

◼️ 8 a.m.-6 p.m., the fourth annual Grill Wars, sponsored by Delek US, including a Double Feature Steak Cook-off (a Steak Cookoff Association-sanctioned event in which teams can turn in two steaks) and a Grilled Cheese Challenge. Participants will compete for a total of more than $3,000 in cash prizes, bragging rights and, for the dual steak cookoff grand champion, a PKGO grill. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at Jefferson Avenue and Elm streets; competition starts at 9. Entry fee is $150 for each steak cookoff ($300 for both), $25 for the Grilled Cheese Challenge. Visit steakcookoffs.com; for more information, call (870) 862-4747 or visit mainstreeteldorado.org.

Steak plates (steak, baked potato salad, baked beans, a roll, dessert and a drink) prepared by four-time SCA World Champion Johnny Joseph, will be $25 per plate from 4- 5 p.m. Only 100 plates will be available; reserve by calling (870) 862-4747.

Grill Wars winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. and awards handed out on the west side (Jefferson Avenue) of the Union County Courthouse.

◼️ 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the El Dorado Masonic Lodge 13, 106 N. Washington St., marks its 175th anniversary with a public open house.

◼️ 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Fun Zone and vendors open.

◼️ 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m., Music on the Square. The Randall Lawson Band performs classic Motown, rock and country, followed, from 2:30-3:30 p.m., by 17-year-old Smackover native Brody McKinney and, 4-5:30 p.m., by Malvern-based Crutchfield the Band.

◼️ 2 p.m., Big wheel races.

◼️ 4 p.m., Cruise Night, classic cars, hot-rods and other novelty automobiles on Washington Avenue.

◼️ 6 p.m. South Arkansas Art Center Spotlight, featuring a reprise of the center's spring showcase "On Broadway: A Musical Revue"

◼️ 6:30 p.m. "Showdown at Sunset," historical re-enactment of the deadly 1902 gunfight on the courthouse square, east side of the Union County Courthouse. Sponsor is the South Arkansas Preservation Society.

◼️ 7 p.m., Blues singer-songwriter-guitarist Tab Benoit in the First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St. in El Dorado's Murphy Arts District. General admission is $5, free for first responders with badges. Call (870) 444-3007 or visit eldomad.com. For more information, visit mainstreeteldorado.org.

Bluegrass Monday

Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers — (from left) Cody Pearman, Wayne Brewer, Gary Brewer, Mason Brewer — perform for Bluegrass Monday at Paragould's Collins Theatre. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers perform for Jonesboro public radio station KASU-FM, 91.9's Bluegrass Monday, 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., Paragould. Brewer, lead vocals, lead guitar and old-time banjo, with two of his adult sons — Wayne, vocals, fiddle and upright bass, and Mason, vocals, mandolin and upright bass — and Cody Pearman, banjo. Admission is $10, free for those 18 and younger; a $40 VIP ticket covers a personal 5:30 p.m. meet-and-greet session, a choice of a CD, hat or T-shirt, and first-choice seating. Visit kasu.org/tickets. For more information, call (870) 972-2367, email mscarbro@astate.edu or visit the Bluegrass Monday Facebook page.

Globetrotters tour

The Harlem Globetrotters’ 150-city “Spread Game” tour brings the team to North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena, 2 p.m. Aug. 1. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Brett D. Meister)

The Harlem Globetrotters' 150-city "Spread Game" tour brings the team to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, 2 p.m. Aug. 1. Tickets — $27-$132 plus service charges — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via ticketmaster.com or harlemglobetrotters.com and at the arena box office. There is a nine-ticket limit. All attendees ages 2 and older will need a ticket. The Globetrotters' "Spread Game" incorporates streetball moves and what a news release calls "interactive family entertainment."

A $25 Magic Pass allows fans to join the Globetrotters on the court before the game, 12:30-1 p.m. — to shoot hoops and get autographs and photos. All fans must have a game ticket and a Magic Pass for entry, including all children as well and parent(s)/guardian(s) wishing to accompany them. Soft/rubber soled shoes must be worn on the court.