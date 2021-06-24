Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Isolation an option

Some GOP senators blast an "isolationist attitude." So, I am being an isolationist if I oppose massive foreign aid to countries where most of the money is stolen by dictators or other corrupt officials and everybody winds up hating us anyway? I am being an isolationist if I oppose spending countless billions of dollars on military exercises where we have no immediate national interest so that American troops can die and everybody winds up hating us anyway?

Fine. I'm an isolationist. I propose we stay home for the next 10 years. I propose we keep all of our money at home for the next 10 years and fix our own country. I propose we develop our own resources and correct our own economy and buy as little as possible from foreign countries that all hate us anyway.

FRANK LATIMER

Little Rock