The Miss Pea Ridge pageant has a long history, with the first queen crowned in 1950.
FORMER MISS PEA RIDGE
1950 — Nedra (McGinnis) Bolain of Tulsa, Okla. (deceased)
1951 — No contest 1952 — Peggy (Patterson) Greene of St. Louis, Mo.
1953 — JoAnn (Beguin) Yarbroug of Tulsa, Okla.
1954 — Shirley (Cloyd) Stroud of Houston, Texas
1955 — Mary Lee (Dent) Miller of Pea Ridge
1956 — JoAnn (Putman) Boggs of Springdale (deceased)
1957 — Avis (Wilkerson) Dibus of Willmington, Del.
1958 — Joyce (Wildders) Hileman of Pea Ridge
1959 — Lila (Patton) Daniels of Rogers
1960 — June (Wilkerson) Misenhimer of Rogers
1961 — Floy Jean Wilson
1962 — Betty (Self) Smyth of Rogers
1963 — Jane (McKinney) Cooley of Rogers
1964 — Cheryl (Adcock) Webb of Bentonville (deceased)
1965 — Janie McElmurry
1966 — Joyce (Huskey) Hardy of Bentonville
1967 — Nancy (Smith) Roller of Fayetteville
1968 — Carol David (deceased)
1969 — Brenda (Gastineau) Williams of Weatherford, Okla.
1970 — Penny (Hall) Schwitters of Pea Ridge
1971 — Dawn (Winter) of Tulsa, Okla.
1972 — Debra (Easley) Bullard of Pea Ridge
1973 — Stacy (Tharp) Murphy of Pea Ridge
1974 — Ruth (Arnold) Wallace of Jefferson, Mo.
1975 — Melanie McClain of Pea Ridge
1976 — Geneva (Morgan) Guyll of Rogers
1977 — Diana (Hanner) Bolain of Bentonville
1978 — Andrea (Fletcher) Burgess of Springdale
1979 — Lisa (Mendenhall) Hazzel of Meritt Island, Fla.
1980 — Mary (Mariano) King of Bentonville
1981 — Jennifer (Cram) Moore of Springdale
1982 — Chris (Bloxham) Skaggs of Lowell
1983 — Kim (Hileman) Gresham of Pea Ridge
1984 — Lisa Anderson of Pea Ridge
1985 — Bobbi Jo (Waterman) Ferguson of Statesboro, Ga.
1986 — No contest — former queen’s reunion
1987 — Tina (Griffin) Frasier of Garfield
1988 — Karen (Light) Skeets of Branch
1989 — Gina (Blevins) Stanphill of Bella Vista
1990 — Kelly (Johnson) Tuszynski of Pea Ridge
1991 — Pam (McGaughy) Kuriatnyk of Bella Vista
1992 — Jennifer (McDaniel) Plumlee of Fayetteville
1993 — No contest 1994 — Barbara Humphrey of Pea Ridge
1995 — Miste Scarpinatto of Pea Ridge
1996 — Zabrina Grigg of Bentonville
1997 — Erica McIntyre of Garfield
1998 — Lacey London of Garfield
1999 — Lindsey Fowler of Pea Ridge
2000 — Amity Ricketts of Pea Ridge
2001 — Amy (Whitaker) Stokes of Springdale
2002 — Megan Blevins of Pea Ridge
2003 — Ashley Morgan of Pea Ridge
2004 — Kendra London of Pea Ridge
2005 — Ashley Owens of Pea Ridge
2006 — Heather Marlow of Pea Ridge
2007 — Ashlyn Kalies of Pea Ridge
2008 — Brianna Marie Madrid of Pea Ridge
2009 — Katelynn Woodward of Pea Ridge
2010 — Taylor Long of Pea Ridge
2011 — Morganne Rhine of Pea Ridge
2012 — Hayley Bowman of Pea Ridge
2013 — Chattin Cato of Pea Ridge
2014 — Abbye Coan of Pea Ridge
2015 — Rebecca Woods of Pea Ridge
2016 — Quinley Roses
2017 — Makenzie Trimble
2018 — Makenzie Shirley
2019 — Lillian Peters
2020 — Kailey King