The Miss Pea Ridge pageant has a long history, with the first queen crowned in 1950.

FORMER MISS PEA RIDGE

1950 — Nedra (McGinnis) Bolain of Tulsa, Okla. (deceased)

1951 — No contest 1952 — Peggy (Patterson) Greene of St. Louis, Mo.

1953 — JoAnn (Beguin) Yarbroug of Tulsa, Okla.

1954 — Shirley (Cloyd) Stroud of Houston, Texas

1955 — Mary Lee (Dent) Miller of Pea Ridge

1956 — JoAnn (Putman) Boggs of Springdale (deceased)

1957 — Avis (Wilkerson) Dibus of Willmington, Del.

1958 — Joyce (Wildders) Hileman of Pea Ridge

1959 — Lila (Patton) Daniels of Rogers

1960 — June (Wilkerson) Misenhimer of Rogers

1961 — Floy Jean Wilson

1962 — Betty (Self) Smyth of Rogers

1963 — Jane (McKinney) Cooley of Rogers

1964 — Cheryl (Adcock) Webb of Bentonville (deceased)

1965 — Janie McElmurry

1966 — Joyce (Huskey) Hardy of Bentonville

1967 — Nancy (Smith) Roller of Fayetteville

1968 — Carol David (deceased)

1969 — Brenda (Gastineau) Williams of Weatherford, Okla.

1970 — Penny (Hall) Schwitters of Pea Ridge

1971 — Dawn (Winter) of Tulsa, Okla.

1972 — Debra (Easley) Bullard of Pea Ridge

1973 — Stacy (Tharp) Murphy of Pea Ridge

1974 — Ruth (Arnold) Wallace of Jefferson, Mo.

1975 — Melanie McClain of Pea Ridge

1976 — Geneva (Morgan) Guyll of Rogers

1977 — Diana (Hanner) Bolain of Bentonville

1978 — Andrea (Fletcher) Burgess of Springdale

1979 — Lisa (Mendenhall) Hazzel of Meritt Island, Fla.

1980 — Mary (Mariano) King of Bentonville

1981 — Jennifer (Cram) Moore of Springdale

1982 — Chris (Bloxham) Skaggs of Lowell

1983 — Kim (Hileman) Gresham of Pea Ridge

1984 — Lisa Anderson of Pea Ridge

1985 — Bobbi Jo (Waterman) Ferguson of Statesboro, Ga.

1986 — No contest — former queen’s reunion

1987 — Tina (Griffin) Frasier of Garfield

1988 — Karen (Light) Skeets of Branch

1989 — Gina (Blevins) Stanphill of Bella Vista

1990 — Kelly (Johnson) Tuszynski of Pea Ridge

1991 — Pam (McGaughy) Kuriatnyk of Bella Vista

1992 — Jennifer (McDaniel) Plumlee of Fayetteville

1993 — No contest 1994 — Barbara Humphrey of Pea Ridge

1995 — Miste Scarpinatto of Pea Ridge

1996 — Zabrina Grigg of Bentonville

1997 — Erica McIntyre of Garfield

1998 — Lacey London of Garfield

1999 — Lindsey Fowler of Pea Ridge

2000 — Amity Ricketts of Pea Ridge

2001 — Amy (Whitaker) Stokes of Springdale

2002 — Megan Blevins of Pea Ridge

2003 — Ashley Morgan of Pea Ridge

2004 — Kendra London of Pea Ridge

2005 — Ashley Owens of Pea Ridge

2006 — Heather Marlow of Pea Ridge

2007 — Ashlyn Kalies of Pea Ridge

2008 — Brianna Marie Madrid of Pea Ridge

2009 — Katelynn Woodward of Pea Ridge

2010 — Taylor Long of Pea Ridge

2011 — Morganne Rhine of Pea Ridge

2012 — Hayley Bowman of Pea Ridge

2013 — Chattin Cato of Pea Ridge

2014 — Abbye Coan of Pea Ridge

2015 — Rebecca Woods of Pea Ridge

2016 — Quinley Roses

2017 — Makenzie Trimble

2018 — Makenzie Shirley

2019 — Lillian Peters

2020 — Kailey King