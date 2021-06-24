Get to know 4-star Dillion Mitchell

ESPN 4-star power forward Dillion Mitchell, an Arkansas target, impressed at the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas from June 6-8.
He was named to the top 60 of the camp.
Mitchell, 6-7, 180 pounds, of Spring Hill (Fla.) Bishop McLaughlin Catholic, has accumulated offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Illinois, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Ohio State and other programs.
He averaged 17.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 steals per game as a junior and shot 66% from two-point range while guiding the Hurricanes to a 22-7 record and the Class 3A state championship game.
ESPN also rates him the No. 15 power forward in the nation and the No. 11 recruit in Florida.
Nickname: Dill or Showtime
City/School: Spring Hill (Fla.) Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School
Height: 6-8
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: Small forward
Coach Eric Musselman is: Very energetic and very experienced. Great coach that can help players be successful on the college level and even develop into a great player at the next level.
Best basketball moment: Competing in the Final Four in Peach Jam
Favorite video game: NBA 2k
Favorite NBA player: Kevin Durant
Favorite NBA team: Miami Heat
Favorite workout music: Any song that has Lil Baby in it
Favorite movie: Every Madea movie
Must watch TV show: Breaking Bad
My mom is always on me to: Stay focused and clean my room
My two pet peeves are: Bugs flying by my ear, cracking knuckles
Favorite food: I’m a big breakfast fan. I can eat breakfast any time of the day.
I will never eat: Won’t say never, but I can’t see myself eating frog legs and stuff like that.
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick fil A. The food is just great.
Favorite junk food: Double cheeseburger
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Cheesecake
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My homeboy Josh, even though with him we might not make it off the island, but we're going to laugh a lot and have fun.
Favorite animal and why: Elephant. They are beautiful animals.
My hidden talent is: Drawing
I’m terrified of: Deep ocean and heights
Hobbies: Basketball and watching movies
The one thing I could not live without is: God and family
If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: Invisibility
Role model and why: Kobe Bryant, because of his mentality.
Three words to describe me: Energetic, positive, real
People would be surprised that I: Have two brothers and two sisters. One of my sisters, Cheyanne, has five kids, so she's got a zoo that I have to deal with sometimes, but I love them more than anything.