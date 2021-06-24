Get to know 4-star Dillion Mitchell

ESPN 4-star power forward Dillion Mitchell, an Arkansas target, impressed at the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas from June 6-8.

He was named to the top 60 of the camp.

Mitchell, 6-7, 180 pounds, of Spring Hill (Fla.) Bishop McLaughlin Catholic, has accumulated offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Illinois, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Ohio State and other programs.

He averaged 17.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 steals per game as a junior and shot 66% from two-point range while guiding the Hurricanes to a 22-7 record and the Class 3A state championship game.

ESPN also rates him the No. 15 power forward in the nation and the No. 11 recruit in Florida.

Nickname: Dill or Showtime

City/School: Spring Hill (Fla.) Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School

Height: 6-8

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: Small forward

Coach Eric Musselman is: Very energetic and very experienced. Great coach that can help players be successful on the college level and even develop into a great player at the next level.

Best basketball moment: Competing in the Final Four in Peach Jam

Favorite video game: NBA 2k

Favorite NBA player: Kevin Durant

Favorite NBA team: Miami Heat

Favorite workout music: Any song that has Lil Baby in it

Favorite movie: Every Madea movie

Must watch TV show: Breaking Bad

My mom is always on me to: Stay focused and clean my room

My two pet peeves are: Bugs flying by my ear, cracking knuckles

Favorite food: I’m a big breakfast fan. I can eat breakfast any time of the day.

I will never eat: Won’t say never, but I can’t see myself eating frog legs and stuff like that.

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick fil A. The food is just great.

Favorite junk food: Double cheeseburger

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Cheesecake

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My homeboy Josh, even though with him we might not make it off the island, but we're going to laugh a lot and have fun.

Favorite animal and why: Elephant. They are beautiful animals.

My hidden talent is: Drawing

I’m terrified of: Deep ocean and heights

Hobbies: Basketball and watching movies

The one thing I could not live without is: God and family

If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: Invisibility

Role model and why: Kobe Bryant, because of his mentality.

Three words to describe me: Energetic, positive, real

People would be surprised that I: Have two brothers and two sisters. One of my sisters, Cheyanne, has five kids, so she's got a zoo that I have to deal with sometimes, but I love them more than anything.