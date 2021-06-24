GOLF: Kilcrease, Curry claim ASGA wins

ROGERS -- Grace Kilcrease rallied from a five-stroke deficit Wednesday to fire a 3-under 69 and claim the girls Arkansas Junior Amateur Golf Championship at Shadow Valley Country Club.
Texarkana's Thomas Curry went wire-to-wire on the boys side to edge Murphy Allard of Rogers and Rhett South of Fayetteville by two strokes.
Kilcrease shot the only sub-70 round in the girls tournament, bouncing back from Tuesday's 5-over 77 to finish with a two-day total of 146.
"I didn't hit the ball well on Tuesday, so I knew that coming into the second day I had to be a better ball-striker and make some putts," said the 16-year-old Kilcrease, a senior at Springdale Har-Ber. "This is one of my biggest accomplishments. To come back from five shots, I feel truly blessed."
After her struggles Tuesday, she went straight to her home course, Springdale Country Club, to work on her swing. It paid off as she got off to a strong start Wednesday with birdies on Nos. 3, 8 and 9, drawing even with first-round leader Emmerson Doyle, who eventually fell off the pace with an 86 to finish third.
Kilcrease's tee shot at No. 10 went into the rocks, but she played the ball out and managed a bogey. Two holes later, she more than made up for it on a par 5.
After a tee shot into the rough, she went 160 yards with an 8-iron to come within 8 feet of the hole, then sank a breaking left-to-right putt for the eagle.
"I still knew the job wasn't done yet, because we had been so close most of the day," Kilcrease said. "I just concentrated on at least making pars the rest of the way, which I did on the final six holes."
That was good enough to hold off Madison Holmes of Paragould, who shot a 73 on Wednesday and finished two shots back of the winner.
Kilcrease, who is committed to play at Tulsa, finished second two weeks ago in the Arkansas Women's Amateur Championship at Fayetteville Country Club. She also led Har-Ber to the Class 6A state golf championship in the spring.
Curry carried a two-stroke lead into Wednesday's final round after finishing with a 5-under 67 on Tuesday. His even-par 72 gave him a two-round total of 5-under 139, which was good enough for a two-shot victory.
After setting the pace with birdies on the first three holes Tuesday, he began Wednesday's round with another hot start, getting birdies at No. 1 and No. 3.
He bogeyed three of the next six holes, then sent his tee shot on No. 10 into the water.
"I just knew I had to stay positive and keep hitting the right shots I needed to," said the 16-year-old Curry, a junior at Texarkana, Texas. "My goal was just to stay positive."
He kept his composure and reclaimed his momentum with an eagle on No. 12. That gave him the confidence he needed to hold off the opposition.
"No. 12 got things going again," he said. "Fortunately, I finished out with a lot of pars and got the job done."
It was the second consecutive tournament victory for Curry. Two weeks ago, he won the AJGA Shreveport Junior Tournament at Southern Trace Country Club.
"This tournament was awesome, because you get to play on a great course with some of the best players in Arkansas," said Curry, who has yet to decide where he will go to college. "So, to play well and win this tournament is a great feeling."
There were 69 boys and 19 girls that teed off this week.
AJGA Golf
At Shadow Valley CC, Rogers
Girls
Grace Kilcrease;Springdale;77-69—146
Madison Holmes;Paragould;75-73—148
Emmerson Doyle;Cabot;72-86—158
Yinyoe Yang;Conway;83-79—162
Isabel Chaidez;Little Rock;80-83—163
Lauren Milligan;Springdale;85-82—167
Susanna Manns;Russellville;84-84—168
Molly McCluskey;Little Rock;79-89—168
Lauren Pleiman;Rogers;90-83—173
Brooklyn Worley;Conway;89-84—173
Elizabeth Lim;Fayetteville;89-84—173
Abbey Ott;Springdale;88-85—173
Madeleine Wilson;Springdale;85-88—173
Elizabeth Atchley;Springdale;85-90—175
Teagen Muldoon;Bella Vista;91-91—182
Presley Stam;Springdale;90-92—182
Macey Wyler;Springdale;94-96—190
Madison Bell;Centerton;110-110-220
Caroline Hughes;Jonesboro;89-WD—WD
Boys
Thomas Curry;Texarkana;67-72—139
Murphy Allard;Rogers;72-69—141
Rhett South;Fayetteville;71-70—141
Alexander Apolskis;Bentonville;70-72—142
Easton Denney;Cabot;69-76—145
Luke Morgan;Jonesboro;74-72—146
Nash Johnson;Little Rock;76-70—146
Ben Fowler;Fayetteville;74-72—146
Jack Wilson;Texarkana;76-74—150
Michael Senn;Bentonville;75-75—150
Simon McBride;Paragould;79-72—151
Conner Guthrie;Rogers;74-77—151
Paxton Lane;Benton;74-79—153
Yinta Yang;Conway;75-78—153
Jacob Knowlton;Cabot;79-74—153
Wil Gordon;Hot Springs;77-77—154
Landon Hendrix;Jonesboro;79-75—154
Andrew Fakult;Rogers;76-78—154
Peyton Ellis;Jonesboro;77-78—155
Jake Bartlett;Rogers;81-74—155
Max Gardner;Fayetteville;79-76—155
Roby Cooper;Melbourne;82-74—156
Hunter Jowers;Jonesboro;77-79—156
Zach Knight;Fayetteville;83-74—157
Landon Lawson;Fayetteville;81-76—157
Collin Spangler;Conway;77-81—158
Scotty Jolly;North Little Rock;75-83—158
Cooper Gordon;Hot Springs;79-80—159
Hudson Seago;Little Rock;79-80—159
Jacob Peetoom;Rogers;80-79—159
Caden Lentz;Fayetteville;80-79—159
Ben Brogdon;Little Rock;80-79—159
Gray Manning;Arkadelphia;80-80—160
Nicholas Pleiman;Rogers;85-77—162
Jackson Gilbert;Little Rock;83-79—162
Tyler Brown;Rogers;82-80—162
Zachary Gardner;Fayetteville;86-77—163
Braxton Muldoon;Bella Vista;81-82—163
Owen Crain;Bentonville;84-81—165
Robert Vaught;Little Rock;84-81—165
John Patterson;Texarkana;92-74—166
Kaden Smith;Rogers;81-85—166
Connor Goens;Fayetteville;85-82—167
Cohen Kinnard;Lowell;84-83—167
Jeff Stephenson;McCaskill;81-86—167
Braydon Pulcanio;Fayetteville;87-83—170
Jacob Watts;Rogers;86-84—170
Jack Collins;Springdale;87-84—171
Stevens Hunter;Rogers;87-84—171
Dakota Bogan;Farmington;85-86—171
John Mayo;Springdale;88-85—173
William Killough;Searcy;92-92—174
Jack Scudder;Bentonville;91-83—174
Will Rogers;Rogers;88-86—174
Landon McNitt;Rogers;87-88—175
Sam Glover;Sherwood;85-91—176
Michael Young;Rogers;91-87—178
Kaden Porter;Bentonville;90-89—179
Riley Saddler;Vilonia;85-95—180
James Schnoes;Springdale;90-94—184
Stiles Hunter;Rogers;96-89—185
Noah Abington;Dover;93-95—188
Max Gipson;Greers Ferry;92-98—190
Samuel Owen;Rogers;100-99—199
Barrett Diebold;Fayetteville;96-105—201
Kail Scheiderer;Springdale;106-95—201
Ethan Robertson;Fayetteville;104-107—211
Mason Harris;Fayetteville;131-117—248
Christian Cloyd;Mountain Home;WD-WD—WD