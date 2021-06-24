Sections
GOLF: Kilcrease, Curry claim ASGA wins

by Steve Andrews | Today at 2:26 a.m.

ROGERS -- Grace Kilcrease rallied from a five-stroke deficit Wednesday to fire a 3-under 69 and claim the girls Arkansas Junior Amateur Golf Championship at Shadow Valley Country Club.

Texarkana's Thomas Curry went wire-to-wire on the boys side to edge Murphy Allard of Rogers and Rhett South of Fayetteville by two strokes.

Kilcrease shot the only sub-70 round in the girls tournament, bouncing back from Tuesday's 5-over 77 to finish with a two-day total of 146.

"I didn't hit the ball well on Tuesday, so I knew that coming into the second day I had to be a better ball-striker and make some putts," said the 16-year-old Kilcrease, a senior at Springdale Har-Ber. "This is one of my biggest accomplishments. To come back from five shots, I feel truly blessed."

After her struggles Tuesday, she went straight to her home course, Springdale Country Club, to work on her swing. It paid off as she got off to a strong start Wednesday with birdies on Nos. 3, 8 and 9, drawing even with first-round leader Emmerson Doyle, who eventually fell off the pace with an 86 to finish third.

Kilcrease's tee shot at No. 10 went into the rocks, but she played the ball out and managed a bogey. Two holes later, she more than made up for it on a par 5.

After a tee shot into the rough, she went 160 yards with an 8-iron to come within 8 feet of the hole, then sank a breaking left-to-right putt for the eagle.

"I still knew the job wasn't done yet, because we had been so close most of the day," Kilcrease said. "I just concentrated on at least making pars the rest of the way, which I did on the final six holes."

That was good enough to hold off Madison Holmes of Paragould, who shot a 73 on Wednesday and finished two shots back of the winner.

Kilcrease, who is committed to play at Tulsa, finished second two weeks ago in the Arkansas Women's Amateur Championship at Fayetteville Country Club. She also led Har-Ber to the Class 6A state golf championship in the spring.

Curry carried a two-stroke lead into Wednesday's final round after finishing with a 5-under 67 on Tuesday. His even-par 72 gave him a two-round total of 5-under 139, which was good enough for a two-shot victory.

After setting the pace with birdies on the first three holes Tuesday, he began Wednesday's round with another hot start, getting birdies at No. 1 and No. 3.

He bogeyed three of the next six holes, then sent his tee shot on No. 10 into the water.

"I just knew I had to stay positive and keep hitting the right shots I needed to," said the 16-year-old Curry, a junior at Texarkana, Texas. "My goal was just to stay positive."

He kept his composure and reclaimed his momentum with an eagle on No. 12. That gave him the confidence he needed to hold off the opposition.

"No. 12 got things going again," he said. "Fortunately, I finished out with a lot of pars and got the job done."

It was the second consecutive tournament victory for Curry. Two weeks ago, he won the AJGA Shreveport Junior Tournament at Southern Trace Country Club.

"This tournament was awesome, because you get to play on a great course with some of the best players in Arkansas," said Curry, who has yet to decide where he will go to college. "So, to play well and win this tournament is a great feeling."

There were 69 boys and 19 girls that teed off this week.

More News

AJGA Golf

At Shadow Valley CC, Rogers

Girls

Grace Kilcrease;Springdale;77-69—146

Madison Holmes;Paragould;75-73—148

Emmerson Doyle;Cabot;72-86—158

Yinyoe Yang;Conway;83-79—162

Isabel Chaidez;Little Rock;80-83—163

Lauren Milligan;Springdale;85-82—167

Susanna Manns;Russellville;84-84—168

Molly McCluskey;Little Rock;79-89—168

Lauren Pleiman;Rogers;90-83—173

Brooklyn Worley;Conway;89-84—173

Elizabeth Lim;Fayetteville;89-84—173

Abbey Ott;Springdale;88-85—173

Madeleine Wilson;Springdale;85-88—173

Elizabeth Atchley;Springdale;85-90—175

Teagen Muldoon;Bella Vista;91-91—182

Presley Stam;Springdale;90-92—182

Macey Wyler;Springdale;94-96—190

Madison Bell;Centerton;110-110-220

Caroline Hughes;Jonesboro;89-WD—WD

Boys

Thomas Curry;Texarkana;67-72—139

Murphy Allard;Rogers;72-69—141

Rhett South;Fayetteville;71-70—141

Alexander Apolskis;Bentonville;70-72—142

Easton Denney;Cabot;69-76—145

Luke Morgan;Jonesboro;74-72—146

Nash Johnson;Little Rock;76-70—146

Ben Fowler;Fayetteville;74-72—146

Jack Wilson;Texarkana;76-74—150

Michael Senn;Bentonville;75-75—150

Simon McBride;Paragould;79-72—151

Conner Guthrie;Rogers;74-77—151

Paxton Lane;Benton;74-79—153

Yinta Yang;Conway;75-78—153

Jacob Knowlton;Cabot;79-74—153

Wil Gordon;Hot Springs;77-77—154

Landon Hendrix;Jonesboro;79-75—154

Andrew Fakult;Rogers;76-78—154

Peyton Ellis;Jonesboro;77-78—155

Jake Bartlett;Rogers;81-74—155

Max Gardner;Fayetteville;79-76—155

Roby Cooper;Melbourne;82-74—156

Hunter Jowers;Jonesboro;77-79—156

Zach Knight;Fayetteville;83-74—157

Landon Lawson;Fayetteville;81-76—157

Collin Spangler;Conway;77-81—158

Scotty Jolly;North Little Rock;75-83—158

Cooper Gordon;Hot Springs;79-80—159

Hudson Seago;Little Rock;79-80—159

Jacob Peetoom;Rogers;80-79—159

Caden Lentz;Fayetteville;80-79—159

Ben Brogdon;Little Rock;80-79—159

Gray Manning;Arkadelphia;80-80—160

Nicholas Pleiman;Rogers;85-77—162

Jackson Gilbert;Little Rock;83-79—162

Tyler Brown;Rogers;82-80—162

Zachary Gardner;Fayetteville;86-77—163

Braxton Muldoon;Bella Vista;81-82—163

Owen Crain;Bentonville;84-81—165

Robert Vaught;Little Rock;84-81—165

John Patterson;Texarkana;92-74—166

Kaden Smith;Rogers;81-85—166

Connor Goens;Fayetteville;85-82—167

Cohen Kinnard;Lowell;84-83—167

Jeff Stephenson;McCaskill;81-86—167

Braydon Pulcanio;Fayetteville;87-83—170

Jacob Watts;Rogers;86-84—170

Jack Collins;Springdale;87-84—171

Stevens Hunter;Rogers;87-84—171

Dakota Bogan;Farmington;85-86—171

John Mayo;Springdale;88-85—173

William Killough;Searcy;92-92—174

Jack Scudder;Bentonville;91-83—174

Will Rogers;Rogers;88-86—174

Landon McNitt;Rogers;87-88—175

Sam Glover;Sherwood;85-91—176

Michael Young;Rogers;91-87—178

Kaden Porter;Bentonville;90-89—179

Riley Saddler;Vilonia;85-95—180

James Schnoes;Springdale;90-94—184

Stiles Hunter;Rogers;96-89—185

Noah Abington;Dover;93-95—188

Max Gipson;Greers Ferry;92-98—190

Samuel Owen;Rogers;100-99—199

Barrett Diebold;Fayetteville;96-105—201

Kail Scheiderer;Springdale;106-95—201

Ethan Robertson;Fayetteville;104-107—211

Mason Harris;Fayetteville;131-117—248

Christian Cloyd;Mountain Home;WD-WD—WD

Print Headline: Kilcrease, Curry claim junior titles

