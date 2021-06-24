Homemakers give 3 beneficiaries $100

The New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club has been busy with fundraisers for community service projects. They raised money by selling Rada Cutlery and cupcakes, according to a news release.

New Horizons EHC was able to present checks of $100 each to Hope of the Delta, Neighbor to Neighbor and the Salvation Army. At the beginning of the year, the club decided to include these three organizations in their community service projects.

The club made masks for Hope of the Delta earlier this year, made fleece blankets and filled backpacks for the homeless at Neighbor to Neighbor. For the Salvation Army, they collected items that could be used such as blankets, pillows, and personal items.

Many of the members were able to attend the presentations to the organizations. Presenters at Hope of the Delta were New Horizons EHC members Sabrina Self Gwin, Kimberly Edwards, Diana Maxwell, Mary Miller, Sarah Gwin, community service chairman; Sophia Gwin, community service chairman; and Dot Hart.

Deborah Burchfield, CEO of Hope of the Delta, received the check for her organization whose purpose is to ensure that people have a safe place to turn when facing pregnancy decisions, according to its website.

New Horizons EHC also recently donated 98 pounds of food and fresh vegetables to Neighbor to Neighbor's Executive Director Pat Tate. New Horizons EHC presenters included Dot Hart, Marion Shorey, Debbie Staton, Sabrina Self Gwin, Robin Dawson, Sophia Gwin, Sarah Gwin, Gail Sales and Mary Miller.

"It's a blessing for us to be able to share with our communities," a spokesman said.

New Horizons EHC meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church, 5810 W. Malcomb St., at White Hall.