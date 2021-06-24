Happy birthday: You embrace psychological complexity and messiness, and therefore, people show you who they really are. You connect in honest ways that open your year to a wide range of experiences.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Protect the activities you love so you can keep on loving them. Helpful tactics: Be selective in choosing your activity partners, and spend only the amount of money you can afford.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's only human to assume that others have a similar interior style to our own, but of course, we vary widely in our thinking styles, values and boundaries. You'll find a kind way to tell people they've crossed your invisible lines.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your sense of personal responsibility is extensive. You feel it's your job to take care of those around you, uphold a standard of kindness and set a bar for generosity. Just don't forget to extend the same to yourself, and probably first.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): To want something you don't think you can have and then to get it is a somersault-worthy delight. And yet, the experience pales in comparison to the resounding contentment of wanting what you already have.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Today's problem is like a lock. If you know the combination, it's easy to plug it in and pull it open. But coming up with the numbers would be hard and not worth your time. Find someone who already knows the solution.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Relationships are wrought with false starts, detours and missed connections ... all part of the magic. Believe it or not, the anticipation caused by these delays is what keeps the relationship on the dance floor.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It's strange to have a talent people want and yet to feel largely unseen. You are not alone in this longing for understanding. You'll seek a deeper knowledge of others and, in secret, hope it will teach you how to reveal yourself better, too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Newton's first law said it best. "A body at rest will remain at rest, and a body in motion will remain in motion unless it is acted upon by an external force." Something gets you up and going, and then you're unstoppable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's a task you've been avoiding due to its dreariness as an idea, but it will go the way of so many ideas -- morphed by reality into something entirely unexpected -- in this case, an interesting endeavor.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you don't have a system, don't worry; the world will lend you one. And if you don't like what you're lent, you'll be in a better position than you are now, a position of knowing what to improve upon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You respect time and treat it as the valuable commodity it is, teaching others through example. You're prompt; you get to the point; and most importantly, you recognize and avoid wasteful, low-yield uses of your moments.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your unconscious mind has an agenda it's not sharing with your conscious mind yet. It has its reasons, though you'll challenge them and win, the prize being interesting and empowering self-knowledge.