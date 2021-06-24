• Steve Carmona, city manager of Pico Rivera, Calif., who jumped onto a car to get out of the way, called it a "pretty scary ordeal" when about 40 cows that escaped from a slaughterhouse roamed a neighborhood where one was shot and killed after it charged at and knocked four people to the ground.

• Harrison Ford, 78, who is reprising one of his most famous roles for "Indiana Jones 5," is taking a hiatus from filming after hurting his shoulder on the set while rehearsing a fight scene, a Walt Disney Co. spokesman said.

• Matteo Villardita, 28, an Italian man who dresses as Spider-Man to cheer up hospitalized children, greeted Pope Francis in costume during a general audience at the Vatican where he gave the pope a spare costume mask and asked him to pray for sick children and their families.

• Brian Askew, 40, of Auburn, Ala., accused of keeping a 13-year-old runaway in a house and plying her with drugs so he and other men could sexually abuse her, faces life without parole after being convicted of human trafficking, prosecutors said.

• Marie Zangara, whose golden retriever, Chunk, disappeared for two weeks, got the dog back, healthy but with matted fur and ticks, after the dog was spotted swimming in New Jersey's Barnegat Bay and was guided toward a dock by a fisherman in a boat.

• Nicola Tanturli, a 21-month-old Italian toddler who spent two nights alone in the woods after wandering away from his home in Tuscany, was found alive by a journalist covering the story who heard whimpers coming from a ravine.

• Brad Richard, a fire battalion chief in Bremerton, Wash., said a man flying a makeshift kite made with steel cable and a fishing rod was hospitalized with severe burns after the kite hit a high-voltage electric transmission line.

• Chad Williams, 46, of Johnston, Iowa, faces federal charges after being accused of making a pipe bomb filled with screws, nuts and other metal bits and then leaving it in a street where it didn't detonate and was found by an 8-year-old girl, investigators said.

• Gregg Sousa, owner of the Crow's Nest bar in Gloucester, Mass., made famous by the book and movie "The Perfect Storm," got back a missing album filled with memorabilia of now-deceased patrons and photos of the film's stars along with an apologetic note from a customer who said it was taken "by a drunk friend."