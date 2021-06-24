Proposed reparation

The questions raised by Bradley Gitz on Monday deserve a response. First, it is obvious that the African American community is damaged and needs repair. The damages are endemic and pervasive, regardless of the many admirable success stories accomplished in spite of their obstacles. To "repair" suggests some kind of reparation.

Second, the Euro American community includes some who are deeply concerned for African Americans, others who are preoccupied and therefore indifferent, and others who take pleasure in bullying a vulnerable people. Since we have failed to discipline our own in matters of common decency and common law, we are collectively liable in some way, remote as it may be.

Third, we dare not simply throw money at this problem. There are sharks in the water, like drug dealers and con artists and crooked bureaucrats. Free money only chums the waters for sharks.

So, what shall we do? How can we pump money into their community? Let's offer them a commercial advantage, a monopoly of sorts, all their own. The promise of 40 acres and a mule is worth (on average) about $125,000 today--about the price of a "starter home." We can allot a commercial advantage to a series of household heads, each in turn, until they net $125,000, or maybe more, and this can go on indefinitely.

The reparation we can offer is THC licensing to cultivate, to process, to package, to distribute and to retail. Each state can issue many, many of these licenses to members of the Black community--a multibillion-dollar market, still illegal at the federal level, but the House has already moved to legalize it.

Drugs have been a particular problem among African Americans ever since the end of Prohibition. There is a certain poetic justice in such a reparation. And the customers will be happy to pay.

This past January, I sent this suggestion to 281 Black state legislators in 17 "red states," including Arkansas. I hope that they will support this reparation plan in every state before the federal movement dissolves this opportunity.

WILLIAM L. HARRIS

Fayetteville

Debate stifled in D.C.

The vote cast in the U.S. Senate to avoid even debate on voting reform showers shame on Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman as well as on all Arkansans.

These senators were not voting on whether they support a piece of legislation. They were voting on whether to even consider to even talk about a piece of legislation. Thomas Jefferson said the test of an idea is the marketplace of ideas. Why would anyone be afraid to discuss the ideas?

Shame on these senators. Their constituents should speak out to let them know that stifling debate in the Senate is not acceptable. Make them explain their actions. Hold them accountable. They are not in Washington to provide them with power. They are in Washington to represent the wishes of their people.

Hold their feet to the fire. Make them answer for their actions. And make them listen and participate in the marketplace of ideas.

JANE THOMAS

Garfield

Money belongs here

Vice President Kamala Harris goes to Guatemala and pledges $130 million to help with their poverty and crime. We give billions to foreign countries (Afghanistan, Iraq, etc.) to be our friends. We give foreign aid to everyone who wants quick help (for years). Who pays this? You and me.

I am 81 years old and a Marine Corps vet. This money rolls off our printing presses and our American dollar keeps getting devalued. This money should pay 100 percent of the costs of our U.S. veterans who have been disabled defending our country. We have DAV, Wounded Warriors and others who advertise to donate $19 a month to help our vets. They should not need this. We give billions to those who don't even like us. How about our vets? We want to impress the world with our status and money. How about our vets?

Also, the floods in southeast Arkansas need federal help now, not one or two years from now. Folks, this is Arkansas and our USA. We need to remember where our tax dollars go--not out of this country. God Bless America!

PAT DEMING

Lonoke