Man, 18, charged in property thefts

Little Rock police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in three crimes in which property was stolen, according to an arrest report.

Officers were sent to 7411 Geyer Springs Road at 10:30 a.m. on May 31 after a man told police that he was in a store shopping when a man grabbed his wrist, stole his wallet and then ran out of the store.

In a second robbery, occurring a week later on June 8, a victim told police that while loading groceries around 3:15 p.m. at 5615 W. 59th St. he was struck in the head and his wallet was stolen.

Investigators arrested Juan Alvarez, 18, of Little Rock in both cases and in an additional theft case, the report said. He was arrested at 7521 Geyer Springs Road at 4:12 p.m., the report said.

Alvarez was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held in lieu of $75,000 bond and is charged with two felony counts of robbery and three felony counts of theft of property.

Father arrested in Sherwood battery

A Little Rock man forced his way Tuesday night into a Sherwood home, saying he was there to see his children, according to an arrest report.

Sherwood police were sent to 109 Basalt Cove where a male resident told police that Norwood Knight, 29, had demanded to see his children and was denied entry to the home, the report said.

Knight punched the resident in the face, knocking him out, and forced his way inside, according to the report.

Police later arrested Knight at 8:12 p.m. at the Little Caesars Pizza location at 3115 Kiehl Ave. and took him to the Pulaski County jail.

Knight is charged with felony battery and felony residential burglary.