Man, 34, arrested in fatal North Little Rock shooting, police say

A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in a fatal North Little Rock shooting, police said.

Robert Watts of North Little Rock is accused of killing 31-year-old Evan Bowers, who was shot and killed in North Little Rock near 911 W. 22nd St., according to a news release from the city’s police department. Officers responded to the area just before 10:40 a.m. and Bowers, who was from North Little Rock, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.

Watts was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Thursday morning with no bond listed, according to an online inmate roster. He faces a charge of first-degree murder.

