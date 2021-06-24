Martin’s HR propels Naturals over Travs

SPRINGDALE — Rudy Martin has produced from the number nine spot in the batting order for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals all season, and he came through again Wednesday night.

Martin hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to snap a 2-2 tie to help the Naturals to a 5-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers in front of 2,092 at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals right fielder went 2 for 3 and drove in 3 runs. Martin crushed a 2-0 pitch from Travelers reliever Jake Haberer (1-2) for a long two-run homer to right field to put Northwest Arkansas (20-21) in front for good.

The Naturals added a run in the eighth as MJ Melendez singled, stole second and scored on a pair of wild pitches by Arkansas reliever Ray Kerr.

Josh Dye pitched two scoreless innings to slam the door and notch his sixth save of the season.

Naturals Manager Scott Thorman said Martin, who came into the game hitting .311, has come through all season long for the Naturals. He also pointed out the team stayed confident despite trailing 2-0.

“Rudy’s been tremendously consistent for us this year,” Thorman said. “He’s honing in on his game. He’s moving runners. He’s bunting. He’s bunting for hits and every once in a while he hits one a long, long way and that was the case tonight.

“The bats have been there for us all year. We know these guys are gonna grind it to the very last out of the game. We pushed some runs across late. It was enough tonight.” Nick Prattoadded two hits — a double and a triple — for the Naturals, who finished with eight hits.

Reliever Steven Woods Jr. (2-6) picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief. He did not allow a hit, struck out two and walked one.

Travs Manager Collin Cowgill credited a Naturals lineup, which leads the Class AA-Central in home runs, for continuing to battle.

“Two runs is probably not gonna be enough against this lineup,” Cowgill said. “It’s a tough lineup to get through without giving up some damage. We gotta do a really good job of throwing strikes. We did that [Tuesday] night. We didn’t do a great job of it [Wednesday]. And if we don’t do that after the starter comes out, that’s what happens.

“Haberer hung a pitch there to Martin and then with Ray, he just couldn’t really find the strike zone. And that was it. Habs threw well. He just made the mistake to a guy who could run it out of the ballpark.” The Naturals tied the game 2-2 on catcher Freddy Fermin’s two-out RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to chase Travs starter Adam Hill. Haberer came on to get Dairon Blanco to pop out to end the inning.

Northwest Arkansas got within 2-1 in the fifth as Blanco singled, stole second and scored on Martin’s two-out single to left field.

The Naturals committed two errors in the fourth inning, but Naturals starter Drew Parrish got a strikeout and a groundout to strand runners at second and third.

The Travs (22-21) jumped out front thanks to solo home runs by Joe Rizzo and Josh Morgan to lead 2-0 after three innings. They managed just one hit over the final four innings.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT NW ARKANSAS NATURALS

WHEN 7:05 p.m.

WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale PITCHERS Arkansas: RHP Brandon Williamson (0-0, 0.00 ERA); NW Arkansas: LHP Austin Cox (0-1, 6.19 ERA) RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at NW Arkansas, 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY at NW Arkansas, 2:05 p.m.

MONDAY Off TUESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.