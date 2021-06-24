McCain looking to improve hitting in PT League

SPRINGDALE -- Lucas McCain took the field Tuesday night for PT Blue against Sandlot Grey, looking to improve his hitting heading into his third season of college baseball.

McCain played three years for Springdale Har-Ber before furthering his baseball career at Allen Co. (Kan.) Community College. While at Har-Ber McCain held an impressive .357 batting average with 26 RBIs his senior season.

Now an incoming junior, McCain will be continuing his career at Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Okla. He will be reuniting with former Har-Ber teammate, Blaze Brothers, whom he played against in Tuesday night's matchup at Tyson Park.

Brothers had his first season at NSU this past semester and led the team with a .647 batting average and 12 home runs. He was also one of four Riverhawk players to start in all of the team's 42 games in the season.

During the downtime that all college athletes faced during the covid-19 pandemic, McCain spent his time training to improve on the field and at the plate.

"Covid was a big step up," McCain said, "I got bigger and stronger. I really took advantage of the time. We ate, slept, and then lifted at my buddy's house. That's all we did."

McCain's last season at Allen, had a .261 batting average with 2 home runs and 31 RBIs.

This summer McCain chose to stay close to home playing in Perfect Timing's summer league. His goal is to improve his performance at the plate before heading off to Northeastern State in the fall.

"I want to get a lot of at-bats this summer," McCain said. "Just to get back in the groove. I need to work to improve on seeing the ball when I'm in the box."

McCain helped PT Blue drive in a 9-5 win over Sandlot Grey with a single and a walk Tuesday night. Vance Tobol added a solo home run and 2 RBIs for PT Blue.

PT Blue will take the field again today at 5:30 p.m. against Sandlot White. The PT Collegiate League plays every Monday through Thursday nights at Tyson Park in Springdale.