Miller County husband faces count in wife's fatal shooting

TEXARKANA -- A Miller County man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of his wife.

Curtis Carnley, 54, was found Monday in south Miller County, said Capt. Mark Lewis, chief deputy of the county sheriff's office.

Lewis said a person reported seeing Curtis Carnley walking Monday along Miller County Road 5 shortly before 2 p.m. He was arrested and will undergo a mental evaluation and be booked into the jail, where he will be held without bail pending his first court appearance, Lewis said.

Trisha Carnley, 44, was found dead Monday in her home on Miller County Road 10 from a single gunshot wound, according to information from the sheriff's office.

Deputies were notified at 9 a.m. Monday that family members had not been able to reach Trisha Carnley. Deputies responded Monday afternoon and forced entry into the house where they found her. A search warrant was obtained and the house searched for evidence.

Her body has been sent to the medical examiner's office for autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.