Miss Pea Ridge pageant resumes for 72nd year

by Annette Beard | Today at 1:00 a.m.

The 72nd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant is set for 7 p.m. Friday. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

The pageant began in 1950 and was held annually in conjunction with the city’s Fair for decades. It is now held the same weekend as the Freedom Fest.

Pageants for the younger contestants — Princess, Little Miss, Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot and Mr. and Miss Teeny Tot — are set for 10 a.m. Saturday. Doors will open at 9:15 a.m. Admission is $5 per person per day.

Each is invited to ride the annual parade Sunday afternoon. The pageant is sponsored by Beta Alpha.

The pageants were canceled for 2020 as a result of government restrictions imposed as a response to the covid-19 pandemic. A small pageant

Contestants are:

• Miss Pea Ridge

  1. Gabbie Fletcher

  2. Masie Foltz

• Jr. Miss Pea Ridge

  1. Raegan Bleything

  2. Natalie Graham

• Teen Miss Pea Ridge

  1. Emily Branham

  2. Savannah Young

• Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge

  1. Zoey Anderson

  2. Jeniffer Branham

  3. Brenae Cooper

  4. Macy Dyson

  5. Emlyn McInturff

  6. Kairi McInturff

• Miss Pea Ridge Princess

  1. Jadalen Beeson

  2. Braeley Cooper

• Little Miss Pea Ridge

  1. Makayla Bivens

  2. Aria Butler

  3. Lily Dale

  4. Lexi Johnson

  5. Isabella Magnuson

  6. Brinkley Reynolds

  7. Addison See

  8. Elizabeth Sparks

  9. Mackenzie Wright

• Miss Tiny Tot

  1. Lila Spivey

  2. Lakelyn Talburt

• Mr. Tiny Tot

  1. Graham Shaver

• Miss Teeny Tot

  1. Hadley McBurnett

  2. Emma Dale

• Mr. Teeny Tot

  1. Lincoln Shaver
