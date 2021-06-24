Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot pageants slated

There are two young ladies in the Miss Tiny Tot pageant and one young man.

Contestants are:

MISS TINY TOT

• Miss Lila Sue Spivey, 5, is the daughter of Scott and Jenn Spivey. Her favorite foods are grilled cheese and cupcakes. Her favorite is LOL surprises. Her favorite song is “Old Town Road.” Her favorite cartoon is “Bubble Guppies.” She likes playing with friends. Her hobbies

are modeling, crafts and dancing. She has two brothers, Gavin and Garrett. Her pets are a pug named Penny and fish named Molly.

• Miss Lakelyn Talburt, 5, is the daughter of Josh and Tabitha Talburt. Her favorite food is cheesy chips. Her favorite toy is Nugget. Her favorite song is “Dance Monkey.” Her favorite cartoon is “Bluey.” Her hobbies are playing with her brother, reading books and watching TV. She has a brother, Perry. Her pets are Max, Oliver, Bailee, Smokey and Whispers.

MR. TINY TOT

• Graham Shaver, 5, is the son of David and Jennifer Shaver. His favorite foods are bread and yogurt. His favorite toy is the count from Sesame Street. His favorite song is “Sunny Days.” His favorite cartoons are “Sesame Street” and “Curious George.” He enjoys playing outside and riding on the back of Daddy’s bike. He likes reading, dancing with his brothers and playing t-ball. His siblings are Lincoln and Sterling. His pet is Wesley the yorkie. (Not pictured.)