5 people injured in D.C. bridge collapse

WASHINGTON — A pedestrian bridge collapsed over a highway in the nation’s capital on Wednesday, sending five people to the hospital. Traffic was expected to be snarled for hours.

The collapse happened just before noon along Interstate 295 in Northeast Washington.

Investigators believe a truck struck the bridge, causing it to come loose and collapse, said Chris Geldart, the acting deputy mayor for public safety. Several other vehicles were also involved in the collapse. He cautioned that the investigation was still in its preliminary stages.

The five people taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries, Geldart said.

Chunks of concrete and other debris were strewn across the highway, and both directions of traffic were expected to be closed at least until late Friday. The bridge was lying atop the truck, which was leaking diesel fuel along the roadway, officials said.

There were no recent reports of structural concerns about the bridge, and it was last inspected by officials in February, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

153 shot refusers lose hospital jobs

DALLAS — More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get a covid-19 vaccination have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement.

A spokesperson for Houston Methodist Hospital system said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were terminated on Tuesday. The hospital system had required employees to complete their immunization by June 7.

In a June 12 ruling, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes threw out the lawsuit filed by 117 employees over the requirement. Hughes deemed lead plaintiff Jennifer Bridges’ contention that the vaccines are “experimental and dangerous” to be false and otherwise irrelevant. He also found that her likening the vaccination requirement to the Nazis’ forced medical experimentation on concentration camp captives during the Holocaust to be “reprehensible.” The judge said that if the employees didn’t like the requirement, they could go work elsewhere.

The hospital workers who filed the lawsuit have already appealed the judge’s dismissal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

U.S. births take biggest fall in 47 years

Nine months after the declaration of a national emergency over the emergence of the covid-19 pandemic, U.S. births fell by 8% in the month of December.

For the full year, the number of babies born in the country fell 4% to about 3.6 million, the largest decline since 1973, according to a Wednesday report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The December declines were led by states like California, which experienced a 19% drop that month. In the second half of the year, New Mexico, New York, Hawaii and West Virginia also posted substantial decreases, ranging from 8% to 11%.

By race, the drop in births in December was most evident among Asian mothers, falling 19% from the same period in 2019. Black and Hispanic births dropped at roughly half that rate, while those among white mothers fell 6%.

Births have generally been on the decline in the years since the Great Depression, as Americans have been getting married later and putting off having children. Other factors include the rising cost of child care, which is squeezing already tight budgets with millions of Americans still out of work.

End conservatorship, Spears asks court

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears asked a judge Wednesday to end court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008.

The request at a Los Angeles hearing came with her first words in open court in the conservatorship in its 13-year existence.

Spears, who spoke to the court remotely by phone, called the conservatorship “abusive,” and condemned her father and the others who have controlled it.

“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated,” Spears said in a long, emotional and sometimes profane speech, in which she condemned the legal arrangement and her father, who has controlled it for most of its existence. “I deserve to have a life.” Spears said she wants to marry her boyfriend and have a baby, but the conservatorship won’t allow her to.

Spears has spoken in court on the conservatorship before, but the courtroom was always cleared and transcripts sealed.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPx-r7N5Ig8]

The conservatorship was put in place as she underwent a mental health crisis in 2008. She has credited it with saving her from financial ruin and keeping her a top flight pop star.

Her father and his attorneys have emphasized that she and her fortune, which court records put at more than $50 million, remain vulnerable to fraud and manipulation. Under the law, the burden would be on Spears to prove she is competent to be released and free to make her own choices.

Her court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, said Spears has not officially asked him to file a petition to end the conservatorship.