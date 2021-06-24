Nine seek Little Miss Pea Ridge crown

Nine young ladies from Primary School will compete in the Little Miss Pea Ridge contest in conjunction with the 72nd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant sponsored by Beta Alpha.

Contestants are:

• Miss Makayla Bivens, 7, is the daughter of Amanda Delossantos, Jay Bivens and Victor Marshall. She is in the second grade at Pea Ridge Primary School. She is a member of softball. Her hobbies are softball and cheer. She wants to be a

doctor. She is sponsored by Amanda Delossantos.

• Miss Aria Elise Butler, 6, is the daughter of Eli and Micki Butler. She is in the first grade at Pea Ridge Primary School. She is a member of t-ball and helps organize and raise money to provide senior citizens with Christmas presents. Her hobbies are dancing, telling jokes and spending time with family and friends. She wants to be a chef when she grows up.

• Miss Lilly Dale, 6, is the daughter of Erica Sayer and Tony and Miranda Dale. She is in the first grade at Pea Ridge Primary School. Her hobbies are color, makeup, playing outside and riding her bike. She wants to be a teacher. She is sponsored by Miranda Dale. (Not pictured.)

• Miss Lexi Johnson, 6, is the daughter of Ryan and Jessica Johnson. She is in the first grade at Pea Ridge Primary School. She is a member of Level 1 Gymnastics team and Pea Ridge T-ball and is active in her church.

• Miss Isabella Magnuson, 6, is the

daughter of Cody and Stephanie Magnuson. She is in the first grade at Pea Ridge Primary School. She is a member of High Pointe Dance and Infiniti cheer and gymnastics. Her hobbies are singing, dance, playing with crafts, cooking and playing dress up. She wants to be a super hero.

• Miss Binkley Jade Reynolds, 6, is the daughter of Brett and Angela Reynolds. She is in the first grade at Pea Ridge Primary School. She is a member of Cub Scouts Pack No. 36 and student ambassador. Her hobbies are riding horses, playing softball, soccer and competitive cheer at Infinity Athletics. She hopes to be a rodeo queen and wants to be a vet when she gets older.

• Miss Addison See, 7, is the daughter of Nathan and Nikki See. She is in the third grade at Pea Ridge Intermediate School. Her hobbies are basketball, cheer and singing. She wants to be a model or a designer.

• Miss Elizabeth Sparks, 5, is

the daughter of Mark and Ricky Sparks. She is in the first grade at Pea Ridge Primary School. She attends Colonial Baptist Church and plays soccer for Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club. Her hobbies are making art, playing with her animals and loves picking flowers. She wants to be a teacher when she grows up.

• Miss Mackenzie Wright, 6, is the daughter of Jesse and Kimberly Wright. She is in the first grade at Pea Ridge Primary School. She is a member of softball. Her hobbies are softball, swimming and gymnastics. She wants to be a nurse. She is sponsored by Kimberly Wright.