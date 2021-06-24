Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Alonso to defend title

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso will defend his Home Run Derby title at Coors Field on July 12, but there will be no rematch with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, who has decided not to take part. Alonso made his announcement Wednesday on his Instagram page. He joins Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels in the derby, held on the night before the All-Star Game. Alonso won the derby at Cleveland's Progressive Field in 2019, the last time it was held, by defeating Guerrero 23-22 in the final round. Only two players have won consecutive home run derbies: Seattle's Ken Griffey Jr. in 1998 at Coors Field and 1999 at Boston's Fenway Park, and Oakland's Yoenis Cespedes in 2013 at New York's Citi Field and 2014 at Minneapolis' Target Field.

Civale out over a month

Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale will miss more than one month with a sprained right finger, the latest blow to the team's rotation. Civale, who is tied for the major league lead with 10 wins, injured his middle finger in a start against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. The Indians said Civale will be shut down from throwing for up to two weeks and the right-hander will miss between four to five weeks of game activity. Civale's injury comes on the heels of the Indians losing reigning AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber (shoulder) and Zach Plesac (broken thumb) to injuries. Bieber and Plesac are expected to be sidelined several more weeks.

FOOTBALL

No pay for some opt-outs

NFL players must decide by July 2 if they plan to opt out of playing this season due to covid-19 concerns, though voluntary opt-outs will not be paid any stipend this year. In a memo sent to clubs Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league and the NFL Players Association agreed that only high-risk players will receive a stipend of $350,000. Voluntary opt-outs got a $150,000 stipend in 2020. To qualify as a high-risk, a player must have opted out last season and have an effective contract executed before Oct. 1, 2020, or have been newly diagnosed with a CDC-defined higher-risk condition. Rookies wouldn't be eligible unless they were diagnosed with a high-risk condition after signing a contract. A total of 67 players opted out last year before vaccines were available.

BASKETBALL

Team USA roster complete

USA Basketball now has a full 12-man roster for the Tokyo Games after Chicago's Zach LaVine and Detroit's Jerami Grant accepted invitations Wednesday to join the team that will try to win the program's fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Brooklyn's James Harden, who had briefly committed, has since told the national team that a hamstring injury that affected him during the NBA playoffs would not allow him to participate, the person familiar with the roster decisions told The Associated Press. For now, the Olympic team that will be coached by Gregg Popovich in Tokyo includes Washington's Bradley Beal, Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Miami's Bam Adebayo, Milwaukee teammates Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, Portland's Damian Lillard, Cleveland's Kevin Love, Phoenix's Devin Booker, Golden State's Draymond Green, Boston's Jayson Tatum, LaVine and Grant.

Celtics to hire Udoka

The Boston Celtics have hired Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to be their new coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The hiring was first reported by ESPN. Udoka, 43, played a total of 316 games over seven seasons with five NBA teams before retiring in 2012 and joining Gregg Popovich's staff in San Antonio as an assistant coach. He was with the Spurs for seven seasons, including in 2013-14 when they won the NBA title. Udoka joined the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 and was with the Nets last year.

SOCCER

Ronaldo ties scoring mark

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to tie the overall men's scoring record with 109 goals and Portugal advanced to the round of 16 at the European Championship after a 2-2 draw with France on Wednesday. Ronaldo's tournament-leading fourth and fifth goals moved him level with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109, while also extending his overall tournament record to 14. ... An own-goal by Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the first half put Spain on its way to a 5-0 victory. Dubravka saved an early penalty from Alvaro Morata but then knocked the ball into his own net after it ricocheted high into the air off a shot by Pablo Sarabia in the 30th minute. ... Leon Goretzka scored late to keep Germany in the European Championship after a 2-2 draw against Hungary. ... Viktor Claesson scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to give Sweden a 3-2 victory over Poland and first place in Group E. Robert Lewandowski scored two goals for Poland.

HOCKEY

Islanders force Game 7

Anthony Beauvillier scored 1:08 into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their Stanley Cup semifinal series. Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, who rallied from two goals down in the second period. Semyon Varlamov finished with 22 saves. Brayden Point scored for the ninth consecutive game and Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots. Beauvillier got his stick on the puck to pick off a pass in the right circle, gathered it and quickly beat Vasilevskiy on the first shot on goal of the extra period. Game 7 is Friday night in Tampa, Fla. Mayfield tied at 2-2 with 8:44 left when he got a pass from Mathew Barzal, skated into the right circle and beat Vasilevskiy with a shot that went in off the crossbar.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leaps in the air as he runs onto the pitch for the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic,Pool)

France's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Bernadett Szabo, Pool photo via AP)

France's Karim Benzema gestures to the fans at the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Franck Fife, Pool photo via AP)

Slovakia's goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, center, scores an own-goal while attempting to clear the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group E match between Slovakia and Spain at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday June. 23, 2021. (David Ramos, Pool photo via AP)

Spain players celebrate after Slovakia's goalkeeper Martin Dubravka scored an own-goal, the opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group E match between Slovakia and Spain at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday June. 23, 2021. (Julio Munoz, Pool Photo via AP)

Germany's Leon Goretzka, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany,Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Lukas Barth/Pool Photo via AP)

Poland's Robert Lewandowski reacts at the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between Sweden and Poland, at the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Sweden won 3-2. (AP Photo/Kirill Kudryavtsev, Pool)

Poland's Robert Lewandowski heads the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between Sweden and Poland, at the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirill Kudryavtsev, Pool)