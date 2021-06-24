Officers ID body pulled from river

The body found in the Arkansas River early Monday evening has been identified, Little Rock police said.

Both Little Rock and North Little Rock Fire Departments responded to the North Little Rock side near the train bridge, upriver from the Broadway Bridge, according to Capt. Jacob Sadowsky.

The body has been identified as 30-year-old Patrick Larry, according to police spokesman Mark Edwards.

Larry was reported missing on June 20 and had last been seen in the area of the Murray Park boat ramp, according to police.

He was last seen on foot, walking toward a wooded area, police said.