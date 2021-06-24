Ordinance allows speed humps as traffic-control option

Residential neighborhoods in eligible areas soon will be able to consider speed humps to manage traffic to resolve ongoing traffic problems about which the city's Traffic and Aviation Committee receives several complaints.

The Pine Bluff City Council passed the ordinance to create a process for the use of speed humps as a means to reduce vehicular speeds on local residential streets. The ordinance goes into effect 31 days after passage.

According to Joni Alexander, the committee's chairwoman and a City Council member, a number of resident requests for traffic signs were submitted to try to reduce speeding through neighborhoods, and now with the passage of the speed hump ordinance, the residents have another solution for the problem.

Speed humps are bumps that are created in the road, three to four inches high and 12-14 feet wide, with a ramp length of three to six feet, intended to slow traffic speeds on low volume, low-speed roads.

They're usually found on local streets where traffic needs to flow smoothly but excessive speed will endanger pedestrians.

In order for a city street to be eligible to have a speed hump considered or installed, a signed petition must be delivered to the city clerk by no less than 60 percent of the affected area where the proposed speed hump is to be installed.

The petition must contain a description of the street segment, either by listing the addresses or range of addresses for the residents of the affected area or a description of the starting point and stopping point of the street segment.

"Larry Reynolds will go out and do traffic count and see if people are speeding through there," Alexander said. "It will be him, a representative from the street department and a police officer. They will make the recommendation." Reynolds is the head of the Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

Ballots are then sent to residents in the affected area, and voter support must be at least 75 percent in favor of the speed hump with at least 60 percent of the ballots returned.

According to the ordinance, a speed hump may be constructed by the city if there is funding available for the project in the current city budget cycle.

"They can be anywhere from $200 to $2,000," Alexander said. "We're going to allot so much money annually, and then once that runs out the people that apply after the pot is gone, they'll have to fund it themselves."

According to the ordinance, a speed hump on a street that qualifies for one may be funded by an individual or group who must enter into a memorandum of understanding with the city.

The individuals are to pay for all costs associated with the installation of the speed humps, including construction, inspection, signage, administration and other associated costs.

"The ones that we're looking at are on the higher end because they are wider at the top so it's not an instant rise and drop," Alexander said. "When you go up, you have a straight area, and then you go down."

The City Council will determine the priority of any qualifying projects.

Stop signs have been used in the past and are less costly to install, but in some areas have been proven ineffective.

To be eligible, the street's posted speed limit must be 30 mph or less; the frontage of subject streets must be at least 75% residential; the street segment must be 1,000 feet long between traffic controls, four-way intersections, and or curves with less than a 250-foot radius.

The average daily traffic rate of 500 was removed from the ordinance.

Speed humps not funded will be considered based on a priority ranking system as funding becomes available.

"The next step is to identify the money," said Alexander, who asked for the public's patience.

According to Alexander, revenue for the speed humps will be included in next year's budget, but she is hoping that because of the high demand, funding will be identified before then.

"This is something new that we are figuring out," Alexander said.

"It is something new to address a concern that they have been having, and we just have to get our flow together and the documentation that we're going to use."