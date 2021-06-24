Parolee charged with murder in May death

HOT SPRINGS -- A parolee was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday in the death of a Hot Springs man found May 18 at a residence on Pleasant Valley Street, according to a Hot Springs police news release.

James Anthony Barron, 25, of Hot Springs, a felon on parole with charges pending, was arrested with the assistance of the Arkansas Community Correction's Special Response Team, the Arkansas State Police and the Russellville Police Department in the death of Larry Wayne Natt.

Barron was arrested in Russellville "after a lengthy vehicle pursuit," special agent Brandon Emerson of the Arkansas Community Correction's team told The Sentinel-Record.

Barron was being held without bail at the Garland County jail and is set to appear July 15 in Garland County District Court, although he likely will be arraigned before then.

Natt, 70, was found inside a residence at 206 Pleasant Valley St. around 10:40 a.m. May 18 by responding officers.

Officers were directed inside the residence where they found Natt, and detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division responded to "further investigate the death," according to an earlier news release.

The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death, but police indicated they were investigating the case as a homicide shortly after the body was found.

Barron was convicted in Ouachita County on Jan. 26, 2018, of felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by certain persons and sentenced to 12 years in prison, but was later paroled.

He was arrested Jan. 13 in Hot Springs on felony warrants including simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, stemming from allegations he fled on foot from a traffic stop Sept. 17 where a stolen gun and drugs were found in the vehicle.

He was released April 13 on a $100,000 bond with a hearing on the charges set for July 7.