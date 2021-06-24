Road accidents in state leave three people dead

A Wickes man died Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision on U.S. 71 in rural Polk County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Anthony J. Cole, 44, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 southbound on the highway around 2 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and hit a northbound 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer, the report said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A 32-year-old Waldo man died in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday in Magnolia, according to state police report.

Myron D. Colvin was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima northbound on South Jackson at about 11:17 p.m. when he was unable to negotiate a left curve, ran off the roadway and struck an embankment, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

An Oklahoma man died Monday night when he was struck by a John Deere on Arkansas 58 east of Guion in Izard County, according to a state police report.

Cody L. Killingsworth, 22, of Checotah, Okla., was standing beside the 2013 vehicle, which was stalled and blocking both lanes of traffic, when it suddenly began moving and hit Killingsworth, the report said.

The report did not disclose what type of vehicle the John Deere was.

Conditions at the time of the crash were wet and rainy, the report said.